There are plenty of ways to celebrate your sweetie in Lancaster County for Valentine's Day this year.

Events include a food tasting tour, several arts and crafts dates and dance parties.

Be sure to check with each respective event or venue before going to see if there are any additional COVID-19 protocols, or if it sold out.

Here are 20 events to check out for Valentine's Day.

Feb. 11

- WhirliGig Unique Boutiques in Elizabethtown, at 206 S. Market St., will host a Galentine's Day party with champagne, mimosas, giveaways and more. Event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. More info.

- Lancaster Cupcake will host a couple's cake decorating workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Couples are invited to make two 4-inch vanilla cakes with guided instruction. Lancaster Cupcake will offer charcuterie and champagne. Event costs $115 per couple, pre-registration is required. Event also happens on Saturday and Monday, Feb. 12 and 14. More info.

- Ghost Tours on Locust and Miss Alison's Studio have collaborated for a Valentine's Day painting event at the Samuel Miller Mansion in Columbia, at 131 Locust St. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets cost $50 per couple. Cost includes all art supplies, instruction and the opportunity to roam the halls of the haunted mansion. More info.

- Step-Rite Line Dancing will host a Valentine's Day line dance party in Columbia, at 129 S. 9th St., from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Organizers request that people wear red. Admission is $6 per person. More info.

Feb. 12

- The Akron Volunteer Fire Company 12, at 1292 Main St. in Akron, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast for Valentine's Day from 6 to 10 a.m. All ladies will receive a free red carnation. Breakfast foods include omelets, scrambled eggs, cream chipped beef, bacon, home fries, pancakes and coffee, among other options. Admission is $12 for ages 12+, $6 for ages 3 to 11 and kids under 3 are free. More info.

- The Vintage Revival Market will set up shop with small business vendors at the Columbia Market House, at 15 S. 3rd St. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info.

- Kitchen Kettle Village, at 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse, will host a Valentine's Day tasting event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The village's eateries will make special treats for people who attend, and visitors will leave with a gift bag. Tickets cost $20. More info.

- Manheim Community Library, at 15 E. High St., will host a family-friendly Valentine's Day party at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can make valentines for their friends and family, and there will be other stations dedicated to preschool to middle school kids. Admission is free, but registration is preferred. More info.

- Ken's Gardens, at 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, will host a workshop on how to make a Kokedama, or a plant with its roots suspended in mud, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop has a 15-person limit. Tickets are $45 per person and includes all supplies needed; pre-payment and registration are required. More info.

- That Fish Place-That Pet Place, at 237 Centerville Road, will host a "Love Your Pet" event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free admission event includes pet pampering, free treats, samples and giveaways, as well as a photo booth. More info.

- LancasterHistory will host its 18th annual Valentine's Day celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. at 230 N. President Ave., featuring fire rings to gather around, snacks and live entertainment. Ticketholders will also receive a goodie bag with a hat, glassware and more, depending on package. Tickets cost $50 each, but people may choose to pay more (up to $1,000 for two tickets). More info.

- Field of Screams, at 191 College Avenue in Mountville, will reopen for Valentine's Day with the Den of Darkness and the Frightmare Asylum. Gates open at 6 p.m., and all ticketholders must arrive in the park by 9 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for general admission, with an optional VIP upgrade (no lines) for $15. More info.

- The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey, at 598 Schoolhouse Road in Middletown, will host a Valentine's Day ballroom dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10. More info.

- The Vue at Allison's will host a paint and sip event for Valentine's Day from 6 to 10 p.m., at 3035 Columbia Ave. in Lancaster. The event includes an Italian dinner, two-hour open bar and painting materials. DJ T-Vybe will spin tunes, and artist King Prolifik will paint at the event. Proceeds go towards scholarships for students in the Lancaster PA Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Tickets are $65 for one person and $100 for a couple. More info.

Feb. 13

- The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey will host several artsy events for Valentine's Day, including classes on glass blowing, lovebird painting and doormat painting. Tickets for glass blowing are sold out. Lovebird painting tickets cost $50 and doormat painting tickets cost $40. More info.

- Weathered Vineyards in Ephrata will host a wine bottle painting night at the Historic Smithton Inn, at 900 W. Main St. in Ephrata, from 1 to 3 p.m. Ticketholders will be given a wine bottle, paint and a set of battery-operated string lights to put in the bottle. Tickets cost $35 for one person, or $60 for two people. Prices include a wine flight (or glass of wine), and all supplies. More info.

- Miss Alison's Studio will host an "I Love You A L'Axolotl" kids painting event at Columbia Kettle Works, at 40 N. 3rd St. in Columbia, for Valentine's Day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Kids will paint axolotls, which are small amphibians related to the salamander. The event also includes story time, and kids will get a hot cocoa bomb to take home. Tickets are $30, which includes all supplies and instruction. More info.

Feb. 14

- Nook Books in Lancaster, at 50 N. Queen St., will host a card-making station in its business from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will set out love-themed books to peruse. Admission is free. More info.

- Board & Brush will host a Valentine's Day couples workshop event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Individuals or couples can choose projects from the shop's catalog to work on, including home signs, games and other decor. Tickets are $68 for one person and $100 for a couple. There are only 10 slots available. More info.

Feb. 16

- Reality Church in Lancaster, at 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100, will host a Valentine's Day party from 6 to 8 p.m. Jimmy the Whale will perform, and dancing is encouraged. Admission is $5 for members of the church and $6 for those who aren't members. Masks are required. More info.