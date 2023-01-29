We’ve reached the winter doldrums. Darkness creeps up before most of us have eaten dinner. There are fewer events on our social calendars. The siren call of the couch is louder than ever. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t fun to be had — especially if you live in Lancaster County. Here are 20 ways to beat boredom this winter.

Go on a winter hike

Year-round hikers know that winter offers special sights outdoors, like snowy trails and glistening icicles. Even in a winter without a lot of snow — like this year — the lack of foliage allows for views you’d never get in the thick of summer. From the Horseshoe Trail near Lititz to the Pequea Trolley Trail, there’s plenty to explore. Find more inspiration here.

Go to a smorgasbord — in your comfiest clothes

Whether you prefer Miller’s Smorgasboard in Ronks or Shady Maple in East Earl, winter is the season for good eats. And if you aren’t wearing pants with an elastic waistband or a flowy skirt during your visit, you’re doing it wrong.

See a local groundhog

Groundhog Day is Feb. 2, and if you live in Lancaster County, you know Phil isn’t the only star of the day. Mount Joy Minnie, Octoraro Orphie, M.T. Parker and Poppy the Groundhog will predict if we will have more winter or an early spring. Poppy, the groundhog who lives at Acorn Acres Rehabilitation Center and appeared in a 2020 Super Bowl Jeep commercial with Bill Murray, has a new sidekick this year. She’ll be joined by her little brother, Elliott.

Explore a local museum

Lancaster County’s stellar museums regularly attract visitors from out of town. So, why not act like a tourist in your own backyard? Check out the planetarium and critters at the North Museum, learn about days past at the Historic Ephrata Cloister and the 1719 Museum, explore influential artwork at the Demuth Museum, learn about locomotives at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania or tire out the little ones at Hands-On House. There’s a lot to see — and learn.

Bundle up for an architecture tour or story walk

The Lancaster Department of Community Planning and Economic Development offers three self-guided architectural walking tours throughout Lancaster: along East King Street, West Chestnut Street and Mussertown/Churchtown in Southeast Lancaster. It’s most fun to follow these tours on foot, but they are also available online. Learn more here.

If you’re looking to entertain a younger audience, kids and their guardians can follow an outdoor trail and read sign posts on storywalks. Adamstown, Ephrata, Manheim Township, Lititz, and Quarryville libraries have offered them; check with your local library to see what is currently on display.

Explore your local library system

Speaking of libraries — when is the last time you visited the one in your neighborhood? If you don’t have a library card, winter is a great time to sign up for one. While you’re there, see what clubs and reading groups are offered. Many Lancaster County libraries regularly offer youth programming like storytimes, too.

Volunteer

If you’re not sure what to do with your time, consider using it to help others. Check out United Way’s biweekly volunteer column to learn about the most recent needs from area nonprofits, or go to uwlanc.org/volunteer.

Make chicken corn soup

One feels warmer at the mere mention of chicken corn soup, a Lancaster County staple. Consider trying an authentic Lancaster recipe, like one of the eight we found in newspaper archives. Bonus points: buy your ingredients from local farmers.

Go to a mud sale

If you’re challenged in the kitchen, get your chicken corn soup fix at one of our area’s mud sales, where the soup is a regular food stand staple. Bid on quilts, farm tools, antiques and more. The season kicks off at Strasburg Fire Company on Feb. 24.

Take a drive to a part of a county you’ve never been

Lancaster County is 984 square miles — and how many of them can you say you’ve seen? Take a joy ride around an area you’re less familiar with. For meandering inspiration, read reporter Kevin Stairiker’s journey finding the county’s highest and lowest points here.

Go bowling

Show those pins who’s boss. There are plenty of operating lanes in Lancaster County: Rocky Springs Entertainment Center (1495 Millport Road, Lancaster), Decades (438 N. Queen St., Lancaster), Leisure Bowling and Golf Center (3440 Columbia Ave., Lancaster), 222 Dutch Lanes (4311 Oregon Pike, Ephrata), Cain’s Lanes (670 Lancaster Road, Manheim). We promise not to judge if you opt for bumpers.

Watch ice carving in action

Every year, artists put metal to ice to make magic happen. Check out a live ice carving at Lititz Fire & Ice, planned for Feb. 17 to 26. Check back with LNP | LancasterOnline closer to the event for more details and a schedule of live carvings, and learn more at lititzpa.com/event/fire-ice-festival.

Eat a fasnacht

Keep that calendar out. While you’re at it, add Tuesday, Feb. 21 — that’s 2023 Fasnacht Day, or Shrove Tuesday, a chance to indulge before the Lenten season begins. Check back with LNP | LancasterOnline in February to see where you can get one of these doughy, tasty treats locally.

See the snow geese at Middle Creek

As snow geese make their migration north, they temporarily call Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area home — which gives Lancaster County residents the chance to observe them.

Lauren Ferreri, Middle Creek biological and visitor manager, told LNP in an email she expects the number of birds to peak in February instead of March due to warmer temperatures. Middle Creek hit a high of around 105,000 snow geese in 2022, and Ferreri says they’re in for a similar number this year. You can track how many birds are at Middle Creek at lanc.news/snowgeese

Go sledding at Buchanan Park

Yes, we need a little help from Mother Nature to make this one a reality. But if we are blessed with enough snow, Buchanan Park is the place to be in Lancaster city for a serious sledding hill.

Support the local arts

Lancaster’s entertainment offerings stay red hot year round, even when it’s ice cold outside. From the Fulton Theater and Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre debuting new shows to regular concerts at venues like Tellus360 and American Music Theatre, there’s plenty to choose from. See what theater offerings are in January at lanc.news/theaterj23, and check Thursday’s entertainment section weekly for event highlights.

Go ice skating

The outdoor Flight on Ice rink at Park City Center is open through Feb. 26, including special hours on Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Tickets are available at the box office or online at flightonice.com.

If you prefer to skate indoors, the Lancaster Ice Rink, 371 Carerra Drive, Lancaster, has public skate times scheduled weekly. See the most recent schedule at lancastericerink.org.

Go on a factory tour

See pretzels get made at Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery in Lititz. You can also get a peek of them coming out the oven at Hammond’s Old Fashioned Hand Made Pretzels in Lancaster city, but the size of that building doesn’t allow its staff to host official tours.

While it’s not a working factory, get a behind-the-scenes look at ice cream at the interactive Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia.

And, if you’re up for a little drive, consider visiting Herr’s in Nottingham, Chester County, for a snack factory tour.

Go antiquing

Lancaster’s antiquing options are vast and varied, with large clusters of shops in Adamstown and Denver, especially. Find a list of antique shops throughout the county here — but check with individual shops before you go.

Snuggle up with a handmade quilt — or even make one yourself

OK, after all that adventure, you can return to the couch. But give your leisure time some Lancaster County flair by using a handmade quilt to keep warm.

If you’re a quilter yourself looking for a little camaraderie, consider visiting Fairmount Homes’ annual Quilting Days, planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1100 Farm Crest Drive in Ephrata. Quilters of all skill levels are invited to contribute to 10 to 15 mid-progress quilting projects. The quilts produced during Quilting Days will be sold at Fairmount’s Annual Benefit Auction and Chicken Barbecue in September.