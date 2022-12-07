Holiday season is in full swing in Lancaster County, and there are dozens of ways to celebrate.

By no means is this an all-encompassing list of ways to enjoy the season, but it's a good way to get a head start in your planning.

It's important to note that some of the events below may be sold out. Check with event organizers, or through the event's social media accounts, to make sure the event you want to attend hasn't sold out.

Here are 21 events to check out for the holiday season.

Makers markets

- Dec. 10 and 17: Creatively Lancaster will continue to host its holiday makers market at the former Bon-Ton at Park City Center, 142 Park City Center in Lancaster. Both events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

- Dec. 11: Mad Chef Craft Brewing, at 2023 Miller Road in East Petersburg, will host its first makers market with 20 local vendors. There will also be a photo booth with props. Event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info.

- Dec. 17: Columbia Market House will host makers market "Merry Mooses at the Market" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info.

Holiday entertainment, food and events

- Dec. 7, 9-23: Mount Hope Estate, at 2775 Lebanon Road in Rapho Twp., will host a dinner theater event through most of December. This will be the last event featuring the dinner theater in the mansion before a new event kicks off for the holiday season in 2023. Admission is $59.95 per person. Check Mount Hope's website for more information, including times and meal options. More info.

- Dec. 8-11: Servant Stage Company will host its production of "A Christmas Carol" at the Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster. Admission is pay-what-you-will. Performances are Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. More info.

- Dec. 9-10, 16-17 and 23: The Amish Farm & House, at 2395 Covered Bridge Drive in Lancaster, will host a Christmas cookie tour, taking visitors to several Plain-owned homes for cookies and other goodies. Bring cash, as many of the homes will have more goods for sale. The tours run at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and reservations are recommended. Tickets cost $52.95 for general admission, $36.95 for children ages 3-11 years old and $9.95 for children ages 0-2 years old. More info.

- Dec. 9-10: Mainspring of Ephrata will host two Jingle Bell Tours, showcasing decorated houses in Ephrata. The motorcoach tour on Dec. 9 runs in half-hour increments from 5-8:30 p.m., and starts and ends at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave. in Ephrata. The adult night on Dec. 10 runs in hourly increments from 6-9 p.m., though as of press time, multiple spots have sold out. The adult tour starts and ends at the Old Republic Distillery Tavern at 3 Dutchland Ave. in Ephrata. Admission costs $15 per person for the family tour and $18 per person for the adult tour (which includes a complimentary drink).

- Dec. 10 and 17: Those who love toy trains have two large displays to check out. The first is at Elizabethtown Public Library, at 10 S. Market St., and features up to 24 trains in an interactive showing. The second will be at Masonic Village. A free shuttle service will take people between both locations every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The library will have additional train showings Dec. 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6-7:30 p.m., and Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $2 at the library and by donation at Masonic Village. More info.

- Dec. 10: Discover Elizabethtown and GEARS will host a holiday parade on South Market Street in Elizabethtown from 4-5 p.m. The theme is "Rock-in the Holidays." More info.

- Dec. 10: Rafiki Africa Foundation will host an African Christmas event, featuring music, food, clothing and stories. The experience is meant to be immersive and to "give a taste of what Christmas is like in Africa," according to the event listing. The event will run from 6-9 p.m. at Hub450, at 450 N. Prince St. in Lancaster. Admission costs $5. Bring cash for food and crafts. More info.

- Dec. 11: The Cartoon Christmas Trio will perform at Tellus360, at 24 E. King St. in Lancaster, at 1 p.m. The Christmas tunes are inspired by old cartoons, especially inspired by "Peanuts" composer Vince Guaraldi. Visitors will also hear songs from "Frosty the Snowman," "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," among others. Admission is $15. Those under 21 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

Dec. 20: Amtrak, 53 E. McGovern Ave in Lancaster, will host band Ukulele Uprising, which will play tunes from 4:30-6 p.m. Admission is free. More info.

Dec. 25: Join Lindsay Bretz-Morgan and Scott Williams as they host a cabaret on Christmas at the Belvedere Inn, at 402 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, from 8-10 p.m. The two bars in-house will be open for drinks. To reserve a table, call 717-394-2422. More info.

Santa sightings

- Dec. 7, 10, 13, 17 and 21: Bring your pets to That Fish Place/That Pet Place, at 237 Centerville Road in Lancaster, for photos with Santa. Photos cost $10 and up, and some proceeds benefit the Centerville Pet Rescue. Event runs from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8, 13 and 21, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17. More info.

- Dec. 8-11, 15-18 and 22-23: Clipper Magazine Stadium, at 650 N. Prince St. in Lancaster, will host many events through December, including meetings and photos with Santa, carols from local choirs and even photos with real reindeer (only on Dec. 16). Admission is free. More info.

- Dec. 10: Santa will visit the Hempfield Fire Department, at 19 W. Main St., Landisville from 6-8 p.m.

- Dec. 17: Spooky Nook Sports, at 75 Champ Blvd. in Manheim, will host a breakfast with Santa event from 9-11 a.m. The event will feature games, breakfast, story time and more. Tickets cost $24.95-$34.95 for adults, $16.95-$24.95 for children ages 2 to 12 and $3.95-$6.95 for children ages 2 and under. More info.

- Dec. 18: Turkey Hill Experience, at 301 Linden St. in Columbia, will host an "Ice Cream with Santa" event, where kids will be able to make arts and crafts, hear stories from Santa and eat ice cream and cookies. Event runs from 12-4 p.m., admission costs $14.95 for people ages 13 or older, $24.95 for people ages 3-12 and free for children ages 2 and younger. More info.

Crawls, stumbles

- Dec. 9-10: Cookie lovers, unite! Several Mount Joy businesses will participate in the annual Cookie/Treat Crawl. When you purchase a $20 box in which to hold your treats, you'll receive a map of businesses to visit. Event runs from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10. More info.

- Dec. 10: This year's Santa Stumble takes place from 4-11:59 p.m. with more than 15 bars participating. (Participating bars include Queen St. Bistro, Elks Club, Shamrock Cafe, Marion Court Room, Yorgo's, Tellus360, The Village, Annie Bailey's, Stubby's, Decades, Shot and Bottle, Springhouse Taproom, the Imperial, the Pressroom, 551 West, Altana and Bar 1888 in the Southern Market.) This will be the last event held at the Village before it closes. The event costs $10 to participate, and attendees must be ages 21 or older. Tickets and pickup information is located on the event's Eventbrite page. Proceeds benefit the Lancaster city police animals (horses and K9 units), the Clare House and Good Samaritan Services. More info.

- Dec. 17: McCleary's Public House and River Trail Brewing, both in Marietta, will host an event called the Kringle Crawl. There will be live bands performing Christmas music from 8-11 p.m. There will also be drink specials with the purchase of a $10 wristband. Some proceeds from the event will go to the Pioneer Fire Company, as well as an organization called MusicCore. From 9-11:45 p.m., McCleary's Pub will host a Christmas dance party featuring music from 3rd Power Family Soul. More info.