Warwick Township-based entertainment companies Clair Global and Tait will have a hand in the production of Super Bowl LVII.

Their specific involvement won't be made public until after the big game, however.

"Much as the Rock Lititz folks are excited about their role in the Superbowl (sic), we're not able to talk about the details of involvement before the big day," says Jill Brown, Rock Lititz spokesperson. "Non-disclosure agreements prohibit our sharing info."

Clair Global posted a photo on Facebook celebrating its involvement with the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12, when the Philadelphia Eagles face off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The post mentioned ATK Audiotek and ATK Versacom, two entertainment businesses based in Valencia, California. Clair Global acquired the two companies in 2021.

In the comments, Clair Global confirmed that the photo was not taken in Lititz, but at the Valencia location. A representative from Clair Global declined to give a comment until after the event.

Clair Global led the initiative to build the Rock Lititz campus, which hosts more than 30 businesses. Many big-name stars, like Justin Bieber, Lizzo and the Rolling Stones, use the Rock Lititz campus to create their stage setups.

Brown confirmed via email to LNP|LancasterOnline that Tait Towers will also help with the Super Bowl, though did not define to what extent. A representative from Tait Towers declined to comment until after the event.

For 2021's Super Bowl LV, Tait Towers constructed several parts of the Halftime show featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd.

Tait worked with entertainment company and Rock Lititz tenant Atomic to create the background, an interactive sprawling cities with more than 15 3D buildings, according to a post in Tait's online portfolio.

Atomic also worked on last year's Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Atomic was responsible for getting the football field to look like a nighttime aerial view of Compton with LED lights. The performance, a celebration of rap music, included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.