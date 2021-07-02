Two men from Lancaster County joined an elite class of athletes with their appearance on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."

Paul Fisher, 31, and Ivan King, no age given, appeared on the episode that aired on Monday, June 28. The show features athletes attempting to complete a series of obstacles in various venues across the U.S.

Fisher had a strong showing through the obstacles before plunging into the water below after trying to navigate an obstacle called the “Pretzel Twist.” King also tried his luck with the course, but also took a plunge after slipping at the end of the obstacle “Air Surfer.”

Fisher still qualified to go on to the semifinals, but King did not. The next episode of "American Ninja Warrior" airs on Monday, July 5.

A barn builder and carpenter, respectively, Fisher and King each left the Amish community at the same time when King was 21 years old.