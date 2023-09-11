Two Lancaster County artists — one who is at the beginning of his career, and one who has been exhibiting his work in Lancaster for more than four decades — won awards Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Art of the State exhibit in Harrisburg.

Joseph “J.J.” Roach, 19, of Manheim, who won a first-place award in the Art of the State last year won the William D. Davis Memorial Award for Drawing for his abstract pen-on-paper work, “Paradox.”

The recipient is chosen from among the drawing entries each year by the Davis family.

Roach attends Manheim Central High School.

Jerome Hershey, of Lancaster, who during October’s First Friday will celebrate working out of his art studio on North Queen Street for 42 years, won third place in the painting category for his acrylic painting on wood panels, “First Breath No. 3.” It’s part of a series of grid-like paintings that were inspired by a medical crisis.

Both awards were given at the opening reception of the Art of the State exhibit at the State Museum of Pennsylvania. The exhibit and juried competition has been held since 1968.

The winners were chosen from among 86 finalists selected from 1,850 entries representing 29 Pennsylvania counties.

Five other Lancaster County artists — Becky McDonah of Millersville, Diana Laura of Christiana, Jill Brinser of Elizabethtown, Jeff Sibbett of Lancaster and Marita Hines of Marietta were finalists in the show, and have their work in the exhibit.

The juried exhibit will run at the museum until Jan. 7, 2024.

For more information, visit statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate, and watch for more coverage of the exhibit in LNP and on LancasterOnline.