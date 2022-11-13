When the modern world was born, Jerry Lee Lewis was there. During that heady spurt of mid-1950s generational rebellion, Lewis and his pompadoured peers invented rock ‘n’ roll and became footloose heroes of the forever young.

Or so his obituary-writers sometimes wrote, after Lewis died last month.

The heroes themselves had no illusions. Here’s Elvis, all of 21 in the summer of ’56 at the first peak of fame, putting it in perspective: “A lot of people seem to think I started this business, but rock ‘n’ roll was here a long time before I came along.”

Presley and Lewis grew up in the same braided musical cultures. Read their old interviews. They tick off names of performers that lit their fires: singing cowboys and guitar-strumming brakemen, “Louisiana Hayride” on the radio, Al Jolson (born Eizer Yoelson), R&B, gospel, Black, white. Elvis in the article talks of the musical power he felt in Memphis in East Trigg Avenue Baptist Church.

The Jerry Lee Lewis obituaries listed his own magical music places. The churches were different ones (his skewed toward rapturous Pentecostalism), but he was a regular, if underaged, at the roadhouse for blues and R&B in his tiny hometown.

The music they had absorbed was indigenous, it was what Americans did while they were not trying to be Europe. For longer than a century before Elvis, that music had been percolating in their muggy corner of the country. It was music made by people like them.

And who were they? What grew out of our common roughshod history: sons of former slaves still unfree; poor whites beaten down and full of pride looking for something to be proud of. In the middle of the last century. In an America we still sometimes study in schools, but only in forensic cross-sections, stripped of complexities.

‘Don’t Be Cruel’

Early in December 1956, four months after Elvis put the music in perspective, he and Lewis happened to be in Sun Studio at the same times as Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash, and they all started jamming. An alert engineer flipped on the “record” switch, so we know what they played.

It’s Black and it’s white, not equally measured or blended but tossed in the hopper and all shook up.

They touch the country greats: Gene Autry, Bill Monroe, Ernest Tubb, Hank Snow. They all delight in Chuck Berry’s “Brown Eyed Handsome Man.” Elvis does a little Little Richard.

They soon settle into old church music. Nothing so openly illuminates how rock ’n’ roll sprang from the pews than listening to those young hell-raisers gravitate to that godly watering hole. It is what they all knew they all knew.

They are as snug as choirboys in the traditionals: “I Shall Not Be Moved,” a sweetly sung “Farther Along.” They warble pure gospel like Clara Ward’s “I Just Can’t Make It By Myself” and the Rev. Cleavant Derricks’s “Just a Little Talk with Jesus.”

That Elvis interview appeared in Jet magazine, Aug. 1, 1956 (Althea Gibson is on the cover). It concerns a rumor swirling around the Black community that “a white, swivel-hipped ex-Memphis truck driver” had said he had no use for Black people other than to “buy my records and shine my shoes.”

That stung because he was plainly getting rich off so much Black music. Elvis was making twice as much at it as Fats Domino did (as the article would point out).

So Elvis sat down with the great Black journalist Louie Robinson, then an editor for the nation’s top magazine for Black culture and life, and got himself interviewed.

He denied he would ever say such a thing and explained why. Robinson also talked to Black musicians who’d worked with Elvis in the studio. They agreed he had a “people are people” attitude. Robinson also talked to older community leaders in Tupelo, Mississippi, who remembered Elvis. “He lived near the colored section, and people around here say he’s one of the nicest boys they ever knew,” one said.

‘Love Me Tender’

In the Jet article, one of the photos shows Elvis with his arm around band-leader Billy Ward at one of Ward’s Las Vegas shows. Ward and his Dominoes were one of the top R&B groups of the early ’50s.

In the Sun Studio jam session that fall, Elvis raved about the Dominoes’ singer and the way he had transformed Elvis’s own big hit of the summer, “Don’t Be Cruel,” switching up the tempos, giving it over-the-top dramatic flair.

“I went back four nights straight and heard that guy do that,” Elvis tells the others. “He sung the hell out of the song.”

He had heard his own hit (penned by Otis Blackwell) borrowed right back and transformed in front of him, and he plainly loved it. You end up envying Elvis not for his talent, wealth and fame but for having seen that guy perform.

“That guy” turns out to have been Jackie Wilson, soon a star of his own. I always enjoyed Wilson’s stuff, and regretted nobody followed him through the door of possibility he opened to a more fully musical modern pop.

But the past is unredeemable. It never answers and it never changes.

Albert Murray, the great midcentury scholar, wrote in “The Omni-Americans: Black Experience & American Culture”:

“American culture, even in its most rigidly segregated precincts, is patently and irrevocably composite. It is, regardless of all the hysterical protestations of those who would have it otherwise, incontestably mulatto.”

And he goes on, “Indeed, for all their traditional antagonisms and obvious differences, the so-called black and so-called white people of the United States resemble nobody else in the world so much as they resemble each other.”

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.