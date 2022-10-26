Tonight, Lancaster native Dominic Forte will work with his partner, Ethan Dungan, to build a realistic dog from Lego pieces and move it down a runway.

This week's episode of "Lego Masters," shown on the Fox network, is themed as the "Brickminster Dog Show," a tongue-in-cheek nod to the popular Westminster Dog Show. This will be the fifth episode of season 3.

Last week, Forte and Dungan officially joined the competition as a wild-card pair. They built a treehouse together from Lego that was lauded by judges.

New episodes of "Lego Masters" air weekly on Wednesdays on Fox at 9 p.m., or via streaming on Hulu, FuboTV, and Tubi TV.

Forte, who still lives in Lancaster and works part time for Lego store Brick Heads on Lititz Pike, got attention from show producers from his TikTok content.

"The other day, I was bombarded by two, three families like, 'Oh my gosh! We were wondering where you were for so long.' Like yeah, surprise, I was on 'Lego Masters,'" Forte says.

Known as @coolguydom02 on TikTok, Forte has more than 330,000 followers. Forte has built creations with Lego since he was a kid, though when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had a lot more time to focus on the hobby, he says. It didn't take long before he started to make content for TikTok.

"Now I'm a full-blown content creator," Forte says in a recent LNP|LancasterOnline interview. "It's crazy."