Lancaster County is one of the few places you can see a Disney princess concert and an AC/DC tribute band in the same day.

For fans of Lancaster's vibrant music scene, there are lots of performances to check out, from bluegrass band The Wooks to The Sharks lead singer Shea Quinn.

Here are 19 concerts to check out this week. For a full concert calendar, check out our list of 90+ bands to see in April.

Wednesday, April 13

- Rock band Dorothy will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $19.50. More info.

Thursday, April 14

- Jazz band the Todd Fulginiti Trio featuring Bailey will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Bluegrass band The Wooks will host its album release party at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Classic rock cover band The Selman Brothers Band will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

Friday, April 15

- Rock cover band Love Haters will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Rock band Modern Day Pharaohs will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre band Mark DeRose & The Dreadnoughts will perform at Lititz Shirt Factory at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. More info.

- Country group Whiskey on the Rocks will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rockabilly group The Throbulators will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Shea Quinn, of Lancaster new wave band The Sharks, will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

Saturday, April 16

- Broadway Disney singers Susan Egan, Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters will perform for the "Disney Princess Concert" at American Music Theatre at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59. More info.

- The Bayside Tigers will perform '90s cover songs as part of the "Saved by the 90s" event at Tellus360 at The Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Times 2 will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre artists Max Swan and Micah Graves will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Rock band Dimestore Dolls will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- AC/DC tribute band Back in Black will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Scorpions tribute band Animal Magnetism will open the show. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rock band Sound Method will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock n' roll artist Ethan Larsh will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Hunter McNally will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 11:45 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.