Love is in the air.

There are many ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Lancaster County, whether you're single and looking to have fun, or in a couple who want to do something romantic.

Activities include dance nights, romantic dinner dates, concerts, craft workshops and more.

And, of course, there are lots of kid-friendly activities, too.

Here are 17 Valentine's Day events to check out over the next week. Be sure to check in with organizers, as some events may be sold out.

Feb. 9

- The Manheim Community Library, at 15 E. High St. in Manheim, will host an adult craft night starting at 6 p.m. for Valentine's Day. Admission is free, and visitors can register via the event's Eventbrite page. More info.

- Wyndridge Farm, at 398 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster, will host a Valentine's Day pairing dinner at 6:30 p.m. with a five-course meal. Each entree served at this event will be exclusive to that night, not on Wyndridge's normal menu. Tickets cost $75 per person. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Feb. 11

- Sky Zone Lancaster, at 1701 Hempstead Road in Lancaster, will host a Little Leapers event for Valentine's Day, featuring snacks, a scavenger hunt, crafts and more. This event is geared towards kids from walking age to 5 years old. Tickets cost $15 for children, with free admission for one accompanying adult. A second adult will have to pay $5 for a ticket. More info.

- That Fish Place-That Pet Place, at 237 Centerville Road in Lancaster, will host a Love Your Pet event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a photo booth, free pet pampering, free treats, samples and giveaways. Kevin Matos, better known as Kev from the YouTube channel KaveMan Aquatics, will be on site for a meet and greet. Admission is free. More info.

- The Manheim Community Library will host a family-themed Valentine's Day celebration starting at 10 a.m. with snacks and crafts. Registration is free and can be done on the event's Eventbrite page. More info.

- Ken's Gardens, at 3552 W. Newport Road in Ronks, will host a Valentine's succulent wreath workshop starting at 11 a.m. Couples will make a living wreath together with sheet moss, 10 succulents and other decorative supplies. There will be complimentary drinks and treats on-site. Admission costs $65 per couple. If a couple wants to make two wreathes, purchase two separate tickets. More info.

- The Inn at Twin Linden, at 2092 Main St. in Narvon, will host a Valentine's Day brunch at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. featuring a three-course meal and complimentary mimosas. The venue will also host another brunch on Feb. 18. Tickets cost $50. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- The Celtic Center of Lancaster, at 1285 Manheim Pike in Lancaster, will host a glow in the dark paint and sip night from 5-7 p.m., with neon wine, neon lights, candy, stickers and more. You can also bring your own wine. Tickets cost $20. More info.

- Baker Event Co. will host a Valentine's Ball at the Inn at Leola Village, at 38 Deborah Drive in Leola, from 6-10 p.m. Visitors are required to wear anything from cocktail to black tie dress clothes. Tickets are $95 per person, or $160 for a couple. Admission comes with dinner, a photo booth, a live DJ and a red carpet, where a photographer will take photos. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Tellus360, at 24 E. King St. in Lancaster, will host a concert starting at 7 p.m. called "Date Night With the Dolls," featuring members of Dimestore Dolls, Jon Smith's Voyages, Health Club and Matt the Hoople. Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- The Iris Club, at 323 N. Duke St. in Lancaster, will host a Valentine's Day swing dance night with a performance from Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Five. Participants have two options for classes before the dance, with a beginner and intermediate class both starting at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 8-11 p.m. Organizers with Lancaster Swing Dance invite visitors to wear red, pink and white. Admission costs $20, or $15 for those with a student ID. More info.

Feb. 12

- Queen Street Bistro, at 201 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, will host a Valentine's Day drag brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event, put on by Lancaster Pride, will feature performances from seven drag performers. Tickets cost $60 per person. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Soundwise Health Studio, at 313 W. Liberty St. in Lancaster, will host an event called "Sonic Valentine - a Mid-Winter's Journey of the Heart," from 6:30-8 p.m. Sound practitioners will use different instruments to help participants meditate, like singing bowls, drums, tuning forks, chimes and others. Visitors are encouraged to bring accessories like a mat, blanket, water bottle and eye covering, or any supplies that will help them meditate. Admission costs $25. More info.

Feb. 14

- Glasshouse Wineworks, at 8 S. Charlotte St. in Manheim, will host a wine and chocolate pairing event, meant to be enjoyed before going to dinner. The event runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and features five wine pairings and chocolates from Twisted Sisters Ice Cream. Tickets are $20 per person, or $15 if part of the venue's wine club. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- The Tied House, at 27 E. Main St. in Lititz, will host a dinner and a show for Valentine's Day, featuring a performance from murder mystery dinner theater company Third Space Theatre. Tickets cost $75 per person. Organizers request visitors arrive by 5:30 p.m. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Decades, at 438 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, will host a Valentine's Day dinner and games party from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $75 and come with unlimited tokens, a dinner buffet and beer or wine. The restaurant and bar will be closed to the public. Bowling will be available at an extra cost. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- The Trust Performing Arts Center, at 37 N. Market St. in Lancaster, will host Broadway performer Nathaniel Hackmann for a night of romantic songs starting at 7:30 p.m. Hackmann performed as Jean Valjean and Javert in Broadway's "Les Miserables," and performed in the national tour of "Beauty and the Beast" as Gaston. Tickets are $22 for general admission, or $19 for students, seniors and veterans. More info.