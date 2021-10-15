Lancaster County knows how to celebrate Halloween. No matter how you prefer to celebrate, there's something for everyone.

Below is a list of several Halloween events, from kid-friendly celebrations to 21+ nightclub dances.

If you have an event to submit, send it to mjmiller@lnpnews.com.

Oct. 17:

- Halloween Drag Brunch: The Conestoga Restaurant will host a Halloween drag brunch featuring four drag performers from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will feature bottomless mimosas. Tickets cost $50, and brunch is included. More info.

Oct. 21:

- A Taste of Science: Lancaster Science Factory will host an event called "A Taste of Science" featuring a full night of science-themed activities and food. Highlights include a science-inspired cocktail list, food from Frisco's, trivia and more. Tickets cost $40 per person, and it is a 21+ event. More info.

Oct. 23:

- Sanctuary Undead Halloween Dance Party: The Village Nightclub will host a Halloween dance party with tunes from DJ Paul from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wear your costumes; the best-dressed person will receive a prize. This is a 21+ event. Admission costs $5 and it's cash-only, but there is an ATM on site. More info.

- Halloween Party: Thorn Hill Vineyards will host an all-ages Halloween party with food, drinks, costume contests, games and more. More info.

Oct. 25:

- Eat, Shop, Be Scary: The Shops at Rockvale will host a Halloween event from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring a bounce house, activities for kids, food trucks and more. Free admission. More info.

Oct. 29:

- Creepshow: Bube's Brewery will host a two-day Halloween party event with live performances, a DJ, a costume contest and more, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party will happen again on Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. More info.

Oct. 30:

- Halloween Carnival: The Manheim Township Recreation Department will host a Halloween carnival in Stauffer Park from 1 to 3 p.m.. It will feature a costume contest and parade, as well as games and a "Haunted Hall." There will also be a trunk-or-treat to give candy to kids. Free admission, but some games do cost money. More info.

- Count Bailey's Masquerade: Phantom Power in Millersville will host a Halloween party from 7 to 11 p.m. It will feature several bands, including local ska band Big Fat Meanies, who will play as if they're emo band My Chemical Romance. Admission is $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show. This is a 21+ event. More info.

- Halloween Bash: Wyndridge Farm will host a Halloween party in its beer garden on Charlotte Street in Lancaster city. There will be costume contests, a mini trick-or-treating session and live entertainment. More info.

Oct. 31:

- Halloween Tour: Organizers will host a Halloween tour of five houses and four other venues in Columbia from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at Columbia Market House the day of the event starting at 2:30 p.m. More info.

Seasonal events

- Mountville-based horror attraction Field of Screams will be open Thursdays to Sundays leading up to Halloween (except for Oct. 28), and will continue on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 13. Field of Screams features four full horror attractions: The Frightmare Asylum, Nocturnal Wasteland, Haunted Hayride and the Den of Darkness. Full-access tickets run from $35 to $50, depending on which day of the week you go. Tickets and more information can be found here.

- Dutch Wonderland will run its Happy Hauntings event on Saturdays and Sundays until Halloween. Many of the rides have been decorated in spooky ways, and there is a trick-or-treat path for kids to enjoy. Tickets for the event cost $44.99; children aged 2 or younger are free. Tickets and more information can be found here.

- Hersheypark announced the return of Hersheypark in the Dark, where the amusement park is adorned with Halloween decorations. Several of the park's roller coasters will have lights-out rides, meaning thrill-seekers can ride their favorite coasters in complete darkness. There will also be trick-or-treating events for children ages 12 and under. Tickets for people aged 9 to 61 cost $54.95 and tickets for people ages 3-8 and 61+ will cost $52.95. Tickets and more information can be found here.

- Take a tour through Lancaster city's most haunted places with the Lancaster City Ghost Tour. Visitors can take the tour on weekends leading up to Halloween, though the event is year-round. Here's the full schedule. Tickets cost $15 for those aged 4 to 12, and $20 for everyone else. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 717-687-6687. More info.

- Lancaster Cupcake hosts Halloween cupcake decorating classes on the weekends leading to Halloween. Classes will happen Oct. 16 and Oct. 29 to 31 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $35 per person. More info.

- Strasburg Rail Road will host a performance of "The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow," told from the perspective of Ichabod Crane's great-great granddaughter, the protagonist in Washington Irving's original short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The performance is followed by a 45-minute train ride. Performances continue from Thursdays to Saturdays until Nov. 6. Tickets for the event cost $30. More info.

- The Columbia Haunted Lantern Tour takes visitors on a trip to downtown Columbia. This year's tour theme is "Unfortunate Events," and guides will talk through unfortunate events that have happened in Columbia in places like the new Columbia Market House and the Art Printing Company, among others. Tours will happen from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 and 22-23, and 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17. Tickets cost $18. More info.