August is about to rock.

Those who love rock music in all its forms — experimental, yacht, funk-rock — have a lot to look forward to this month, from a Green Day cover band to Bells, a band with a former member of Grammy-nominated hometown favorites August Burns Red.

There will also be several bluegrass performances to check out, including one of the Dirty Grass Players last Pennsylvania stops before its upcoming tour and up-and-coming band Full Cord.

There's also plenty of music that'll have you breaking out your dancing shoes, with concerts from R&B group Bump City and Latin/salsa group Sonora Los Fantasticos.

Here are 16 concerts to check out in Lancaster County this August.

Aug. 6

- Congolese band Jupiter & Okwess will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. Member Jupiter Bokondji Ilola's father was a diplomat from Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those roots show up in the band's music, combined with genres like roots and dance to create a sound uniquely their own. The band has worked with the likes of Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Beastie Boys collaborator Money Mark. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

Aug. 11

- Bluegrass band The Dirty Grass Players will perform at Leola United Methodist Church from 7 to 9 p.m. This will be one of the Baltimore-based band's last Pennsylvania performances for a couple months as the group embarks west for a tour. Tickets cost $20. More info.

Aug. 12

- Country/bluegrass musician Conrad Fisher will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. as part of the park's summer music series. Fisher is a Lancaster County native whose song "Living Left to Do" was sold to a major label. His debut album, "Trouble With A Hammer," released last year. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to the performance. Admission is free. More info.

- Rock band Bells will perform at West Art Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Bells includes former members of metalcore bands August Burns Red and This or the Apocalypse. Indie rock band The Scouts and Public Disco Porch will open the show. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $17 the day of. More info.

Aug. 13

- Yacht rock cover band 3 Hour Tour will perform at the Lititz Historical Foundation at 6:30 p.m. The concert will be in the foundation's Mary Oehme Gardens. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged. More info.

Aug. 17

- Green Day tribute band Nimrod will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Alanis Morrissette tribute band Jagged Little Thrill and Sublime tribute The Second-Hand Smokes will open the show. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 the day of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

Aug. 18

- Folk/jam band Rascal Revival will perform at Tellus360 at 7:30 p.m. Americana band Chris Rattie & the New Rebels and soul rock band Soul Miners Union will open the show. Tickets cost $10. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- R&B/dance group Bump City will perform at Nissley Vineyards at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $14 for general admission, and attendees have the option to add reserved lawn seating for groups of four for an additional $25. Otherwise, bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 19

- Latin/salsa band Sonora Los Fantasticos will perform at LancasterHistory from 5-7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission, or free for LancasterHistory members and children ages 17 years old and younger. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the concert will move to Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m. More info.

- Liberian artist Angel Dweh will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Dweh's music is heavily inspired by Afro-pop and Afro-beats, and is often played on indie radio stations in countries like Liberia, Tanzania and Nigeria. Artists DeLisle and Jeanius will open the show. Tickets cost $15 for general admission or $25 for VIP tickets that come with a CD, front-row seats, an autograph, a meet and greet and a "special gift." Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 20

- Several Lancaster County musicians will team up for a one-night benefit music festival at Phantom Power starting at noon. Proceeds from the festival will go toward helping musician Chad Kinsey, guitarist of the NakedEye Ensemble and owner of Kinsey Audio. Kinsey was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2022 and spent more than 100 days in the hospital. The benefit festival will feature musicians like the Inca Campers, the Ogham Stones, Bobby Gentilo, Jessica Smucker, Corty Byron, Imitation #6, Leo DiSanto and JC Fetlock. Tickets cost $20. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. More info.

Aug. 22

- '70s-style rock band The Dead Daisies will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 8 p.m. The band has performed with the likes of Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Kiss and Aerosmith, among others. Tickets in advance cost $20 for general admission, or $30 for balcony or mezzanine seating. Ticket prices increase by $5 the day of the concert. More info.

Aug. 24

- Jazz-folk musician Nina de Vitry will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. in support of her debut solo album, "What You Feel Is Real." She's a two-time finalist in the John Lennon International Songwriting Contest, as well as a member of the very musical de Vitry family. (She's sister to Maya, Monica and Lyle.) Tickets cost $15. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 25

- Funk/rock band Grand Funk Railroad will perform at the American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad is known for hits like "We're An American Band" and "Some Kind of Wonderful." Tickets for their cancelled performances in April and May will be honored for the new date. Tickets range from $59-$79. More info.

Aug. 27

- Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. The band is perhaps best known for contributing to the score of Oscar-nominated movie "Beasts of the Southern Wild." Admission is free, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

Aug. 31

- Bluegrass band Full Cord will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Though the band hasn't yet released its debut album, that didn't stop it from amassing awards at the Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition in Colorado or the "Momentum Award Band of the Year" honor from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Maryland-based bluegrass band The Plate Scrapers will open the show. Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $23 the day of. More info.