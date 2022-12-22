Though Christmas has not yet arrived, it's never too early to start planning out your schedule for the weeks after.

There will still be winter activities a-plenty, ranging from unique museum and historic property tours to Christmas lights that extend beyond the holiday itself.

Here are 16 winter- and holiday-themed events to check out in Lancaster County after Christmas Day over the next few weeks.

Museum exhibits, tours

- The North Museum will host a 30-minute show called “Season of Light” in its planetarium. It is at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 26 to 30. The show talks about how several different cultures celebrate the holiday season, from menorah lightings to burning the Yule log. For show and museum entry, tickets cost $18 for those ages 3 and older and free for children under 2 years old. For just the show, tickets cost $9 for those ages 3 and older and free for children under 2 years old. More info.

- The Historic Rock Ford will host Yuletide tours featuring dancing, live harpsichord and violin music and cooking demonstrations, among other activities. Tours are held from 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 28, and at 2-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 19. Event organizers recommend pre-ordering tickets via their website. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 years old or older, $12 for children ages 6-17 and free for children 5 years old or younger. More info.

- The Historic Ephrata Cloister will host lantern tours from Dec. 27-30 in collaboration with local student historians who will act as historical figures during the tour. Tours begin at 6 p.m. and run every half hour, with the last tour starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for students ages 6-17 and free for children ages 5 or younger. More info.

Kwanzaa celebrations

- The Lancaster Public Library, in partnership with the Lancaster African American Cultural Alliance, will host a Kwanzaa storytime event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28. Kwanzaa is a holiday dedicated to celebrating African American culture in the United States, and to strengthen the bond between the two. This event will include dancing, singing, storytelling and drum performances. This event is best for children ages 0-8 years old. Admission is free. More info.

- Crispus Attucks Community Center, in a partnership with the Bright Side Opportunities Center, will host a Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 29. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and feature food, entertainment and arts and crafts. Admission is free or by donation. More info.

Theater performances, concerts

- American Music Theatre's Christmas show, "Home for the Holidays," continues from from Dec. 26-30, with 10:30 a.m. shows from Dec. 27-28, 3 p.m. shows from Dec. 26-30 and 7:30 p.m. shows from Dec. 29-30. This Christmas show features high-quality performers who sing popular holiday songs. Tickets cost $46 for adults, $36 for AMT members and $23 for children. More info.

- The Magic & Wonder Theatre will continue to host its nontraditional Christmas show "Believe" from Dec. 26-31 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m each day. The show features a mix of magic and comedy, along with optical illusions, that offers fun for kids and adults alike. Tickets are $34.95 for people ages 13 years old or older, $16.95 for children ages 4-12 and free for children ages 3 and under. More info.

- The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre will continue to host its production of "Elf," which features the story of Buddy, a man who grew up surrounded by elves and has no idea he's human. The show runs from Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 3-8. Dinner shows run daily starting at 6 p.m. (actual show starts at 7:30 p.m.) with the exception of Jan. 8. Lunch shows start at 11:30 a.m. (actual show starts at 1 p.m.) Dec. 28-29, Jan. 4-5 and 7-8. Tickets range from $22-$75. More info.

- The Fulton Theatre's production of "White Christmas" continues from Dec. 27-31, with 2 p.m. shows on Dec. 28 and 31, 7:30 p.m. shows from Dec. 27-29 and an 8 p.m. show on Dec. 30. This production, based on the 1954 musical of the same name, features Irving Berlin songs like "Blue Skies" and "White Christmas." Tickets range from $31-$83. More info.

- St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church will host a "Christmas at the Organ" event Dec. 29 featuring local organists performing popular songs like "Silent Night" and "Joy to the World," among others. The organists are part of the Lancaster Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. The event runs from 7-8 p.m. and admission is free. More info.

Craft classes

- Piggy Hill Art Studio, in Strasburg, will host a kids winter art camp from Dec. 27-30 from 1-3 p.m. Each day, kids will work on a new project. Kids can attend one class for $35 or all four for $125. More info.

- Gallery Grow will host a Winter Woodland Terrarium Happy Hour Workshop on Dec. 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. Visitors will leave with a handmade winter-themed terrarium. Class is limited to 12 people, and those interested should register via the event's Eventbrite page. Admission is $50 and includes supplies.

- Speckled Hen Coffee, in Strasburg, will host a winter painting party on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Each person will paint and leave with a 16-inch by 20-inch painting. Admission costs $35. Be sure to check the event's Eventbrite page in advance to make sure tickets haven't sold out. More info.

Lights shows

For a full list of Christmas lights shows to check out, check out our article here.

- Messicks Farm Equipment will continue its lights show at its new Mount Joy location until Dec. 29, running in 15-20 minute batches from 6-9:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, and proceeds support local charities like the Water Street Mission, Paxton Ministries, Mennonite Disaster Service and ECHOS. More info.

- Clipper Magazine Stadium will continue to host its Christmas Spirit Light Show, which features a mile-long drive-thru Christmas lights path, through Dec. 31. Hours are 5:30-9:30 Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission costs $25 per vehicle with 8 or fewer passengers or $35 for a vehicle with 9 or more passengers. A portion of proceeds will go to the Power Packs Project, which helps food-insecure families. More info.

- Refreshing Mountain, in Stevens, will continue to host its Christmas lights show on Dec. 26-30, Jan. 1-2 and Jan. 6-8 with arrival times ranging from 4:30-8:30 p.m. There are several ways to enjoy the Christmas lights, including drive-thru paths, walking paths and ziplining, as well as an observation deck. Admission depends on package, but prices range from $10-$59. More info.