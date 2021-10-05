When is trick-or-treat night in Lancaster County? You can find out by reading more here.

But if you're looking for something different than the usual door-to-door route, several municipalities and businesses in the county will host trunk-or-treat events, where kids can dress up and trick-or-treat in a smaller area, from people's cars.

Here's a list of what's been planned so far.

Oct. 9:

- 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz. Tickets required. Rain date is Oct. 10.

Oct. 16:

- 6 to 8 p.m.: Memorial Park, 297 Park Avenue, Quarryville.

Oct. 20:

- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Tree House of Lititz, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz.

- 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon.

Oct. 22:

- 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom. Rain date is Oct. 23.

Oct. 23:

- 11 a.m.: American Legion, 300 Cocalico St., Ephrata. Please bring a nonperishable food item to donate.

- 2 to 4 p.m.: Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola. Registration preferred.

- 5 to 8 p.m.: Eagles Nest Pavilion at Brubaker Park, 100 Brubaker Lane, East Earl.

- 5 to 7 p.m.: House on Willow, 40 Willow St., Reinholds.

- 6 to 8 p.m.: Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

Oct. 27:

- 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Newport Meadows & Nursing Rehabilitation Center, 41 Newport Ave., Christiana.

- 6 to 8 p.m.: Adamstown YMCA, 71 E. Main St., Adamstown.

Oct. 28:

- 6 to 8 p.m.: Ceramic Pro Auto Spa, 1273 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

Oct. 30:

- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: John Herr's Village Market, 25 Manor Ave., Millersville.

Oct. 31:

- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Narvon. Pre-registration preferred.