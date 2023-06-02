Whether you're looking to sing and dance along to some familiar favorites — with tributes to bands like The Carpenters, Talking Heads or Green Day — or experience something completely new, there's a concert for everyone in Lancaster County this June.

Those looking to save a few dollars will find several free concerts, as well as concerts with tickets that cost $20 or less.

Here are 15 concerts to check out in Lancaster County in June.

June 2

- Country-rock artist Cole Ritter will perform at Lititz Shirt Factory at 8 p.m. Ritter is best known for his performances on Season 20 of "American Idol." Tickets cost $15. More info.

June 9

- Ambient instrumental band Cave Paint will celebrate the release of its sophomore album, "Before Then, Now," 6 p.m. at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. In addition, Rotunda Brewing Co. of Annville, Lebanon County, will launch a Cave Paint IPA in collaboration with the band. Post-hardcore band Stay Inside and synth-pop group The Last Generation on Film will open the show. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 the day of. More info.

- Carpenters tribute band Top of the World will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Expect to hear some of the pop duo's popular songs, like "(They Long to be) Close To You," "We've Only Just Begun" and the Carpenters' take on the Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman." Tickets range in cost from $29-$49. More info.

- Jazz/progressive metal instrumental group Consider The Source will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $18 the day of. More info.

June 11

- A jazz group led by composer Gina Benalcazar will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 3 p.m. Benalcazar has performed as a substitute for Broadway hits like "Moulin Rouge" and "Some Like It Hot." Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 the day of and $10 for students with ID. More info.

- Brass rock band Bonerama will perform at Marion Court Room at 3 p.m. Though the band was originally based in New Orleans, it's no stranger to Lancaster County. Bonerama performs yearly at Marion Court Room and has also performed at the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival and as part of the Long's Park Summer Music Series. Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 the day of. More info.

- Afro-Mexican hip-hop and folk band Las Cafeteras will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. This concert is outdoors, so bring chairs and/or blankets. There is no cover charge, though on-site donations are encouraged. More info.

June 15

- Country/Americana artist Joshua Hedley will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Many of Hedley's works are inspired by '50s and '60s country music artists. Americana singer-songwriter Lauren Morrow, perhaps best known for being the vocalist of Americana band The Whiskey Gentry, will open the show. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $18 the day of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 17

- Alternative country band Tractor Jerry and the Mud Bucket will perform at the Shoppes at Belmont's Charles Frey Park (between Finch Jewelers and Carter's) from 6-10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

June 18

- Busking group Street Beans will perform at Tellus360 at 6 p.m. The group, which shares a few members with brass band Big Boy Brass, originally started with busking outside Lancaster Central Market. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers under 21 years old must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone older than 25 years old. More info.

- Jazz outfit Kandace Springs Trio will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. Springs often finds inspiration in fellow female vocalists. This concert is outdoors, so bring chairs and/or blankets. There is no cover charge, though on-site donations are encouraged. More info.

June 23

- Talking Heads tribute band Start Making Sense will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m., playing songs like "Psycho Killer," "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)" and "Burning Down the House." Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 the day of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 24

- Alanis Morrissette tribute band Jagged Little Thrill will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Green Day tribute band Nimrod, from Bucks County, will open the show. Tickets in advance cost $23 for general admission and $28 for reserved mezzanine and balcony seating. Day-of tickets cost $28 for general admission and $33 for reserved mezzanine and balcony seating. More info.

June 25

- Pop/rock cover band PopScotch will perform at the Mary Oehme Gardens at the Lititz Historical Foundation at 6:30 p.m. The concert doubles as a benefit for the gardens and historical foundation. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Ticket prices are by-donation. More info.

June 28

- Singer-songwriter and Lancaster native Lyle de Vitry will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Indie/shoegaze performer Tyler Burkhart will open the show. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 the day of. More info.