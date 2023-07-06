July will be a great opportunity to leave your comfort zone and expand into new musical genres without leaving Lancaster County.

Some musicians making their way back to the county include nationally renowned guitarists Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar, R&B singer-songwriter Mutlu, soul group Tuck Ryan Band and many more.

The best part: many of the concerts listed below are outdoors and free. What more could you want from a summertime activity?

Here are 15 concerts to check out in Lancaster County in July.

July 7

- Indie rock/soul band Oh He Dead will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. The band has been lauded by the likes of NPR and the Washington Post. Lancaster-based musician Nathan Kraus will open the show. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

July 9

- Indie rock musician Tall Tall Trees will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Tall Tall Trees is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Mike Savino, who is best known for his unconventional banjo playing style. Local singer-songwriter Jordan Rast will open the show. Tickets cost $15. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

July 11

- Shea Quinn's The Band Who Sold The World, a David Bowie tribute, will perform at Grater Park as part of the Concerts by the Creek series at 6:30 p.m. Quinn is perhaps best known for being in the '80s/'90s R&B group, The Sharks. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs for this performance. Admission is free. More info.

July 14

- The Quentin Jones Rock, Rhythm and Soul Revue will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7:30 p.m. The group features seven experienced musicians, including singer of "Expressway to Your Heart," the Soul Survivors' Charlie Ingui, as well as Nick Kane from The Mavericks and more. Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 the day of. More info.

July 16

- Country-rock band Bobby Law and the Late Show will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. Last year, the local band opened at Fallfest, I-105 WIOV's popular annual country music festival. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Admission is free. More info.

- Grammy-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. The band is often compared to the likes of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Band and the Zac Brown Band. Actor and banjo player Steve Martin frequently collaborates with the band (though, he's not planned stop by Lancaster). The concert is free, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Funk/retro-pop group Lydia Brittan & the Royal Family will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Often sporting a beehive hairstyle, Brittan takes influence from '50s-'70s-era folk tunes. Lancaster-based rock band Cabbage Hill Band will open the show. Tickets cost $12 in advance, or $15 the day of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. More info.

July 17

- As part of the annual Lancaster International Piano Festival, the concert series will dedicate a performance to celebrating women composers. Several piano festival chamber music faculty will perform works from composers Clara Schumann and Amy Beach at the Barshinger Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for general admission, $25 for people ages 65 and older and $5 for students. This concert is just one of several performances in the festival, check out the festival's website for more information.

July 20

- Yacht rock band The Docksiders will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to hear cover songs from artists like Olivia Newton-John, The Carpenters, Hall & Oates and more. Tickets range from $29-$39. More info.

July 21

- Jazz musician Dave Wilson will perform at Tellus360 at 6 p.m. This show will feature Wilson, along with keyboardist Dave Winter and drummer Dave Santana. Admission is free. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter Mutlu will perform at West Art Community Center at 7:30 p.m. The R&B singer has toured as a supporting act with musicians like Hall & Oates, Amos Lee, Katy Perry, Adele and more. Tickets cost $18 in advance, or $20 the day of, with ticket prices halved for students. More info.

July 22

- Hard rock band Crobot will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 8 p.m. The Pottsville-native band has received acclaim from rock-focused publications like Kerrang, Metal Hammer and Loudwire. Openers include rock band Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, rock/metal band Anthrophobia and metalcore band Uncured. Tickets cost $25 for general admission ($30 the day of), $15 for mezzanine and balcony seating ($20 the day of). More info.

July 23

- Guitarists Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. Musician Eric Clapton said he thinks Sonny Landreth is one of the best guitar players to exist. Cashdollar has a similarly impressive reputation, with five Grammy awards under her belt. The concert is free, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

July 27

- Multi-faceted artist Reji Woods will perform at the Highland Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. as part of the church's annual Lancaster Lemonade Concert Series. Woods has an extensive background in the entertainment industry, from directing plays to acting in TV shows, to performing on "America's Got Talent." Woods will bring a few of his friends to the concert and they will perform a surprise set. Admission is free. More info.

July 29

- Alternative/soul group the Tuck Ryan Band will perform at Strasburg Community Park at 6:30 p.m. Lancaster-native Ryan now lives in Philadelphia, though he still has a hand in local goings-on with the Quiet Riders band and collaborations with other artists. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs for this concert. Admission is free. More info.