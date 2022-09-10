This Sunday, groups of people will work together to see who can float their boat down the Pequea Creek the fastest.

And, it's for a good cause.

The Pequea Boat Races return this year to Sickman's Mill, benefiting Music For Everyone, a nonprofit that offers music-based support to area schools. Music For Everyone handles everything from grants for music education to instrument repair to giving kids access to instruments that may they not be able to afford otherwise.

Teams of people will work over the weekend to build a life-sized boat or raft that can carry someone to the finish line the fastest. Every team will have the same materials to work with. Snavely's Hardware and Howell's Glass donated all materials for the event.

There will be 14 teams, a few of which are returning from last year's event. Dam Nation, the team that won the final race in last year's competition, will return to defend their title. Neither Form Nor Function II, Conestoga Clowns (formerly the Conestoga Clown Posse), Jimmy's Juicers (formerly The Locals) and Team MFE will also return for the second year.

Other teams include SS Double Down 420, Swerski's Pirates, Keel 'em All, Tellus 3 High Sea, Big Dog Security with "Jimmy Jet," Pequea Elite, Duck Duck Finch, The Crick Rats and 4 Friends, Beers, and a Boat.

Last year, the Pequea Boat Races brought in $5,000 for Music For Everyone. Boats were auctioned off last year to bring in more money for the charity.

For more information about the boat races, visit musicforeveryone.org.