It's a great week for music lovers in Lancaster County.

For those who like the classics, pop vocal trio The Lettermen will perform at American Music Theatre, and Mickey's Black Box will host a night dedicated to the music of Billy Joel.

People into the indie and alternative music scenes should consider seeing indie rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks, as well as Doylestown-native band Ceramic Animal.

There will also be performances from several other musicians in different genres, including gospel, R&B, classic, Irish and country, among others.

Here are 13 concerts to check out in Lancaster County this week.

June 9

- Christian singer Rhett Walker will perform at the Manheim Junction Center at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $25 to $35. More info.

- Mickey's Black Box will host a night called Celebrating Billy Joel, including several musicians who will perform covers of Joel's best works, at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $25 to $30, depending on seat. More info.

June 10

- Pop/rock band Screamin Daisys will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- R&B band nxtime will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. More info.

- Pop vocal trio The Lettermen will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. The Lettermen will initiate a home goods drive, where people are encouraged to donate kitchen items, as well as toiletries, paper goods, cleaning products, new or gently used clothing and gift cards. Locally donated goods will go to the North Star Initiative in Lancaster County, which helps survivors of sex trafficking. More info.

- Indie band Ceramic Animal will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Rock band Phase Materia and singer-songwriter Connor Kirk will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

June 11

- Funk band Arthur Thomas & The Funkatorium will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Rock-n-roll band Steven Courtney Band of Friends will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock band Garcia Peoples will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform twice at the First Presbyterian Church, once at 3 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. The performance will feature works from Joseph Haydn's "The Creation." The orchestra will also host a pay-what-you can event on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Regular-priced tickets range from $36.05 to $77.25. More info.

June 12

- Irish band The Celtic Martins will perform at the Eicher Arts Center at 4 p.m. The band will be the cap to the venue's popular Ice Cream Sunday Day. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Folk/alternative country band The Bros. Landreth will perform at Long's Park. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to grab a spot on the lawn early. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. There is no cover charge, though donations are welcomed. More info.

- Indie rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Indie rock band Weakened Friends will open the show. Tickets are $18. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.