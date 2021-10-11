This sculpted ornament of a Sasquatch, a very similar urban legend to the Albatwitch, was for sale at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The artist, Mark May, of Mechanicsburg, makes sculptures using found objects. His works can be found here.
This laser-engraved wooden plaque was for sale at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Laserline Decor made the engraving, and it can be found on Instagram @laserlinedecor.
This poem, written by Tom Johnson-Medland was available to take at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Johnson-Medland is part of organization Word Hive: a place for poets.
These wooden Albatwitch signs were available at the Albatwitch Day celebration at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The vendor was Kim's Prim Co., of Columbia; its website can be found here.
Vendor FiveTinyFrogs sold several Albatwitch-themed items, including a "pet" Albatwitch in a mason jar. They were all given names similar in nature to Albatwitch, though there was only one "Albie."
Albie went home with the author.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
These homemade Albatwitch plush animals were for sale at a booth at the Albatwitch Day celebration at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
This sculpted ornament of a Sasquatch, a very similar urban legend to the Albatwitch, was for sale at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The artist, Mark May, of Mechanicsburg, makes sculptures using found objects. His works can be found here.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
This laser-engraved wooden plaque was for sale at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Laserline Decor made the engraving, and it can be found on Instagram @laserlinedecor.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
This Albatwitch print was available at one of the vendor stands at the Albatwitch Day celebration at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
These Albatwitch-themed bumper stickers were available at the Albatwitch Day celebration at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
This poem, written by Tom Johnson-Medland was available to take at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Johnson-Medland is part of organization Word Hive: a place for poets.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
Vendor FiveTinyFrogs had homemade needle-felted Albatwitch keychains available at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
These "baby Albatwitches" were on display at the Albatwitch Day celebration at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
These wooden Albatwitch signs were available at the Albatwitch Day celebration at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The vendor was Kim's Prim Co., of Columbia; its website can be found here.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
A vendor sold this "Sasquatch in Love" comic at the Albatwitch Day celebration at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
Vendor FiveTinyFrogs sold these resin Albatwitch figurines at the Albatwitch Day celebration at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Mickayla Miller | Staff Writer
Vendor Laserline Decor sold these laser-engraved wooden plaques commemorating the Albatwitch Day festival at Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
People gathered at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, to celebrate Lancaster County's version of Bigfoot, the Albatwitch.
The Albatwitch, according to urban legend, is a hairy humanoid creature who throws apple cores at people who get too close. He's often depicted or portrayed with apples.
Albatwitch Day brought together over a dozen vendors, most of whom sold Albatwitch- or Bigfoot-themed items, as well as several live performances from bands enthusiastic about urban legends and cryptids.
There was something for every Albatwitch fan: paintings, food, clothing, decorations and more.
Here are 13 interesting Albatwitch-themed items we spotted at the 2021 Albatwitch Day celebration.