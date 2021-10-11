People gathered at the Columbia River Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, to celebrate Lancaster County's version of Bigfoot, the Albatwitch.

The Albatwitch, according to urban legend, is a hairy humanoid creature who throws apple cores at people who get too close. He's often depicted or portrayed with apples.

Albatwitch Day brought together over a dozen vendors, most of whom sold Albatwitch- or Bigfoot-themed items, as well as several live performances from bands enthusiastic about urban legends and cryptids.

There was something for every Albatwitch fan: paintings, food, clothing, decorations and more.

Here are 13 interesting Albatwitch-themed items we spotted at the 2021 Albatwitch Day celebration.