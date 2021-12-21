Christmas is almost here, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays before, and even after, Christmas Day.

Events in Lancaster County include musical performances, lights shows, a Christmas-themed drag show and a historical immersion experience, to name a few.

Here are 12 events to celebrate Christmas last-minute.

Theater performances

- American Music Theatre's Christmas Show, "Winter Wonderland" continues through Dec. 30. The musical, set in a Bavarian-style mountaintop village, features over 30 Christmas songs, all performed live during the show. Tickets are $46 for adults, $23 for children and $36 for AMT members. Showtimes vary by day. For more information, visit amtshows.com/2021-christmas-show.

- "Believe," a production featuring illusions, circus acts, music and comedy, will continue through Jan. 1 at the Magic & Wonder Theatre. Tickets are $29.95 for adults (13+) and $14.95 for children. Showtimes vary by day. For more information, visit magicandwondershow.com.

- Servant Stage's "Joy to the World" will stream in its entirety through Jan. 2. The production was performed at several different venues, and features a large cast that performs traditional and modern Christmas songs. The stream is free for viewers, though the Servant Stage does accept donations. For more information, visit servantstage.org.

Lights shows

- The Christmas Spirit Light Show, at the Clipper Magazine Stadium, continues through Jan. 1. The show features a mile-long track of Christmas lights and displays that coordinate with Christmas songs. Admission costs $20 for up to eight passengers and $30 with nine or more passengers. Sundays through Thursdays, hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays have hours of 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit christmasspiritlightshows.com.

- Messick's Christmas light show in Elizabethtown continues through Dec. 29 and features over 70,000 Christmas lights hung with care. The show runs in 15-20 minute batches from 6 to 9:30 p.m. daily. Admission is free, but buses are asked to donate $3 per person for the space taken up. All proceeds go to local families. For more information, visit lanc.news/MessicksChristmas

- Hersheypark Sweet Lights continues through Jan. 2 and features about 2 million LED lights and nearly 600 animated displays. The two mile track takes about 20-40 minutes to drive through. The lights display is open daily from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Cost varies by day, ranging from $22.15 and $32.15 for cars and $44.15 for vans if tickets are bought in advance. Day-of tickets cost $39.15 for cars and $44.15 for vans. For more information, visit hersheypark.com/info/hours.

For a complete listing of Christmas lights in Lancaster County, visit lanc.news/ChristmasLights2021.

History-inspired events

- Historic Rock Ford will celebrate the season with its "Voices of Yuletide Past" event happening Dec. 26 and 27 in collaboration with the Theater of the Seventh Sister and Millersville University. The event will feature a reenactment of the Hand household preparing for a Yuletide Ball from several different points of view. There will be 16 total performances of the historical event. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-17, and free for children 5 and under. For more information, visit historicrockford.org.

- The annual "Christmas at the Cloister" event in Ephrata will be held virtually this year. The special features songs from the Ephrata Cloister Chorus, as well as readings and performances from guest artists. The stream will be available to view until the end of December, and it costs $10 for each link. For more information, visit ephratacloister.org.

- Landis Valley Museum will host a "Winter Day Camp" on Wednesday. Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for kids aged 5 to 11. It's meant to show kids how people in other countries celebrate Christmas, and features a Christmas-themed escape room. Tickets are $60 a piece, or $54 for Landis Valley members. For more information, visit landisvalleymuseum.org.

Unconventional picks

- Refreshing Mountain will host Christmas lights ziplining through Jan. 9. Adventures include ziplines, obstacles, a wildlife center, an observation deck and more. People ages 5 and up can zipline, though there is a weight limit of 280 pounds. Tickets are $49 each and are based on timed entry. For more information, visit refreshingmountain.com.

- The Beer Wall on Prince will host a Christmas drag brunch featuring performers Amethyst, Majestee, Hexxa and Enigma on Dec. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. There will be several food and drinks specials. Call to make a reservation at 717-617-2103. For more information, visit facebook.com/BeerWallOnPrince.

- Grammy-nominated, Lancaster native band August Burns Red will host its annual "Christmas Burns Red" show at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Dec. 29. The concert will feature Zao, Varials and Lorna Shore, as well as Ephrata metal band Texas in July. Tickets are $50. August Burns Red will also do another concert the day before, at Vine Street Commons, also in the Lancaster County Convention Center. It's a more stripped down and "intimate" set. Tickets cost $22. VIP tickets for both events cost $100. For more information, visit christmasburnsred.com.