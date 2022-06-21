This year's Fourth of July weekend is packed with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, ranging from fireworks and concerts to a Barnstormers baseball game and even a demolition derby.

Here are 12 events in Lancaster County to check out.

Friday, July 1

— Fourth of July in Lititz Springs Park begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Lititz Lion's Club Patriotic Parade. Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods will host a free concert at 8 p.m., followed by the 79th Queen of the Candles ceremony at 9 p.m. Info: lititz4thofjuly.com.

— East Petersburg Community Park's Fourth of July celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with live performances from the Lancaster Improv Group. At 8:30 p.m., the park will screen the latest "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, followed immediately by the presentation of the Lancaster Toyota Independence Day Fireworks Display. Food trucks will serve dinner and dessert all night long, including Uncle Jerry's Kettle Corn, Shorty's Funnel Cakes, Dough Heads Waffles, Scoops Ice Cream & Grille and Bricker's Famous Fries. Info: www.eastpetersburgday.com/movie-in-the-park

— Marietta's annual fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. at War Memorial Park. Activities start at 5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, featuring food trucks, a barrel train for children, yard games and character juggler Chris Ivey (7 p.m.). Info: marietta-pa.com/events/marietta-fireworks/

Saturday, July 2

— Tanger Outlets will be holding a Food Truck Festival & Family Fun Day beginning at noon and lasting until 4 p.m. Local food trucks will be on hand, along with live music, games, a bounce house and an art station. Info: www.tangeroutlet.com/lancaster/events/july

— Fourth of July at Lititz Springs Park continues at noon with a full-day festival including music acts, food trucks, a Kid Zone and a Baby Parade. The fireworks display set to accompanying music is set to go off at 9:30 p.m. Info: lititz4thofjuly.com.

— Mountville's annual fireworks display will be held at Froelich Park at dusk. Info: www.mountvilleborough.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks

— Buck Motorsports Park is hosting its the Independence Day Demolition Derby and Fireworks Display. Featured cars include SUV, Small Car, V6, Chain 'N Go, Pro-Stock, Youth Compact and Kids Power Wheels, plus a massive fireworks display. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the event starting in earnest at 7 p.m. Info: buckmotorsportspark.ticketspice.com/the-2022-buck-motorsports-park-season

Sunday, July 3

— The Summer Music Series at Long's Park will celebrate Fourth of July with a free concert showcasing the U.S. Army Band Pershing's Own, which has played patriotic music since its 1922 inception. The annual fireworks display will then finish out the night. Start time of 7:30 p.m. Info: www.longspark.org/concertschedule and www.usarmyband.com/events/longs-park-amphitheater-foundations-patriotic-concert

— Clipper Magazine Stadium will follow a 1 p.m. game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the Staten Island FerryHawks with a Free Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration starting at 5 pm. There will be field games and a hot dog eating contest, as well as music from the Josh Squared Band. Info: www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/events-2022/july-3-fireworks/

Monday, July 4

— The 45th annual Firecracker Run returns to Ephrata beginning with the Firecracker 5-mile run starting at 8 a.m., followed at 9:30 a.m. by a one-mile kids fun run. Both races will start at the Ephrata Playhouse in Grater Park, wrapping up at the Ephrata Community Pool. Winners will receive a $100 gift card, with runner-ups and 40-and-over winners earning $50 gift cards. Race application can be found here. Ephrata Borough will later host a fireworks display at the Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Complex at 9:30 p.m. More info: www.ephratarec.com/news-events

— The Star Barn Village in Elizabethtown will have a day-long Independence Day celebration beginning at 3 p.m. There will be live performances by the Josh Squared Band, juggler Chris Ivey and Jessie the Reptile Guy. Additional activities include a tour of the Star Barn Village and Museum, remote control boating on the nearby pond, a petting zoo, yard games, fire pits and a prayer walk. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Rain date is Labor Day, Sept. 5. Info: www.stonegablesestate.com/public-events

— The New Holland Summer Arts Association will host a performance by the New Holland Concert Band, followed by a fireworks show. Start time of 7 p.m. Info: newhollandsummerarts.com/schedule-of-shows