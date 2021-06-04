June is LGBT Pride Month, a month dedicated to celebrating queer and transgender people in the United States.

It's celebrated in June to pay respect to 1969's Stonewall riots, when police raided a gay bar in Manhattan and people in the LGBT community fought back. It kickstarted the gay liberation movement and is widely considered one of the most significant events in LGBT history.

There are several events in Lancaster County dedicated to celebrating LGBT pride in 2021.

If we missed an event or you know of more LGBT-centered events, email mjmiller@lnpnews.com to get the event added.

June 5

The Pride Kick Off Comedy Show, hosted by Audrie Marsh, will be held at Zoetropolis at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

June 7

The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design is hosting a CORE Gallery called "What Does PRIDE Mean To You?" and will feature several works of art from LGBT artists attending the college. The gallery will be fully virtual and run from June 7 to 30.

June 8

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse is showing a surprise LGBTQ+ movie every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for pride month. Films will be followed up with a group discussion. The film showings are free, but the theater requests a suggested donation of $10.

June 12

The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition will host a Moderna vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in partnership with Patients R Waiting and Union Community Care at the Brightside clinic, at 515 Hershey Ave. in downtown Lancaster. DJ Salinger will be spinning tunes from 2 to 5 p.m. and ballroom icon Niambi Prodigy will visit from 3 to 5 p.m.

June 15

June 20

Lancaster Pride is hosting a drag pageant brunch to celebrate drag artists in the area and raise money for Lancaster's upcoming fall pride celebration. The brunch will feature the reigning drag queen and king of Lancaster, Nevaeha Le'Vixenn and Bryce Culver, who will crown 2021's new drag king and queen. Tellus360 is hosting the brunch, which costs $58 a person, and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is only available for people 21 years and older.

June 22

June 26

The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition partnered with Cure Pennsylvania, a medical marijuana dispensary at 1866 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, for an event from noon to 7 p.m. featuring a live DJ, discounts and pride swag. Those who bring in a sanitation product will get a $5 discount on their order. All customers must have a medical marijuana card to enter the dispensary.

June 27

Salsa y MerenGay

Patients R Waiting and Union Community Care teams up with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition for a "Salsa y MerenGay" event at McCaskey High School, where visitors can learn LGBTQ+ inclusive salsa. The lesson starts at 2 p.m. and will feature a DJ from 2 to 5 p.m.

Double Vaccination Party

The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition will host a double vaccination party from 5 p.m. to midnight at Spring House Brewing Company, at 209 Hazel St. in downtown Lancaster.

High Fever Party

High Fever will host a pride-themed party at Marion Court, at 7 E. Marion St. in downtown Lancaster. The party will go from 2 to 7 p.m. and will have a DJ, a drag show, drinks and food. Admission is $10.

June 29

