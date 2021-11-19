It’s hard to talk about holiday shopping in 2021 without a mention of supply chain issues, shipping shortages and other complications.

There’s one way to avoid all that, though: purchasing gifts from local craftspeople, in person, at a craft show or gift bazaar.

Luckily, Lancaster County has no shortage of these events. Here are 10 craft shows to attend in 2021, organized by the date they are happening. All events listed here are free to enter.

Acorn Farms' Holiday Vendor & Craft Show

Where: 3141 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy.

When: 3-7 p.m. today.

What to expect: Holiday shopping from local vendors, plus barbecue specials including grilled salmon, 1/2-pound burgers, beef brisket, hot sides and more.

More info: acornfarms.net.

Forty Elephants Vintage & Handmade Holiday Market

Where: Former Bon-Ton space in Park City Center, 600 Park City Center.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

What to expect: The market will host 150 small-business vintage and handmade vendors selling vintage clothing from the 1870s to 1970s, midcentury housewares and kitschy Christmas decorations. Others will have handcrafted goods like pop culture jewelry, upcycled fashions and assemblage art. The market will celebrate its 10th anniversary with some extra attractions as well, including the Lancaster PA Ghostbusters in full regalia collecting donations for Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, and food and beverage vendors.

More info: facebook.com/FortyElephantsMarket.

Hometown Holiday Market

Where: Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

What to expect: More than 50 local businesses and craftspeople selling their wares. Nighttime Drive will provide live entertainment 2-4 p.m. Saturday, and Perfect Harmony Trio will perform 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Santa and Mrs. Claus will give a meet and greet from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a free Elsa (the queen from “Frozen”) meet and greet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community's German Christmas Market & Auction

Where: 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl.

When: Craft show 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., food 4-8 p.m. Saturday.

What to expect: Vendors offering handmade crafts, Tupperware, Norwex, Tastefully Simple, ethical apparel and more. Live auction starts at 5 p.m. that includes specialty dinners, homemade crafts, outdoor furniture, gift baskets and more. Food options include sausage sandwiches, hot dogs and sauerkraut, soft pretzels, Christmas cookies and more. Proceeds will benefit a missionary family working with refugees in Germany.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church Craft Fair

Where: 10 Delp Road, Lancaster.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

What to expect: Forty-one vendors will showcase a variety of handmade items, from jewelry to Christmas ornaments to dog and cat treats to knitted and crocheted wearables. Breakfast food will be available for purchase, along with hot dogs, chili, drinks, snacks and desserts.

Creatively Lancaster Holiday Makers Market

Where: Former Bon-Ton space in Park City Center, 600 Park City Center.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18.

What to expect: Goods from local makers and craftspeople, plus food trucks on site.

Bart Township Fire Company Christmas Craft Show

Where: 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

What to expect: Locally made and handcrafted wood crafts, jewelry, wreaths, sewing, crochet, Christmas ornaments and metal crafts. Thirty-plus spaces have been rented. Live piano music on Friday night. On Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck at 10 a.m., driven by the fire company’s own elf. All children will receive gifts. Food is available for purchase both days.

Local Artisans' Makers' Market

Where: Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

What to expect: As part of First Friday in December, the Ware Center will host local artists in its lobby to sell their creations. Participating artists include Brian Crowl, Charlene Randolf, Kayla Gibbons, Keisha Finnie, Louis Logan, Lunga Bechtel, Malcom Corley, Jan Hamby and more. An ATM will be on-site for cash-only sales.

Women's Auxiliary of St. Philip the Apostle Church's 26th Annual Craft Show

Where: 2111 Millersville Pike (at the intersection of routes 741 and 999.)

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

What to expect: Over 50 vendors selling their handmade wares; books will be sold by Friends of the Public Library. Baked goods, food and drinks available for purchase.

Manheim Historical Society's Railroad Station Christmas Folk Art Show

Where: 310 S. Charlotte St., Manheim.

When: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

What to expect: Goods from exhibitors including: textile artist Cynthia Baker, painted furniture and carving artist Jim Murphy, papier-mache and chalkware folk artist Mike Brown, jewelry artist Judy Perilstein, potters Bob and Sally Hughes, primitive carvings by Lee Pfoutz, tinsmith Karen Hurt and woodcarvers Doug and Sue Shaw. Masks required, no refreshments.

Gifts that Give Hope Alternative Gift Fair

Where: Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

What to expect: The 14th annual Alternative Gift Fair will offer environmentally and ethically sourced gifts from companies with a positive social mission.

Misfits on a Mission's 10th Annual Santa's Workshop Holiday Shopping Bazaar

Where: 339 E. Main St., New Holland.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

What to expect: Crafters, vendors, unique gifts, raffle prize drawings to support Relay for Life, food available for purchase, bake sale to benefit American Cancer Society. Donations will be collected for Speranza Animal rescue, including canned or dry dog food, durable dog toys, paper towels and 41-gallon (or larger) trash bags.