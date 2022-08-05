Eleven Lancaster County artists have been named finalists in the 55th annual Art of the State exhibition, the State Museum of Pennsylvania announced Friday, Aug. 5.

The 11 artists are among 92 artists from 31 counties across Pennsylvania whose work will be displayed in the annual juried show at the museum in Harrisburg, beginning Sept. 11.

Lancaster County has the largest number of finalists of any county in the state this year. Several of the local artists on this year's list have been finalists and prize winners in previous years.

Lancaster County finalists are:

—Janell Olah, Lancaster, for "feeling like we live here," a mixed-media work on paper.

— Brian R. Tolbert, Lancaster, for his digital photograph, "Amish/English Transportation."

— Denny Bond, East Petersburg, for a watercolor painting titled "Tension"; Brian Tolbert, Lancaster, for his digital photograph, "Amish/English Transportation."

— Jerome Hershey, Lancaster, for his acrylic-on-wood painting, "First Breath No. 2."

— Becky McDonah, Millersville, for a metal sculpture titled "Travel Costs: A Reliquary for Tires, Keys & Fossil Fuels."

— Malcolm Corley, Lancaster, for "Bruke," a work in colored pencil on paper.

— Shelby E. Wormley, Lancaster, for a digital metallic print of "Faith," a photo from her Essentials series.

— Joseph Roach, Manheim, for "Celestial Dreams," a work in pen on paper.

— Barry Steely, Denver, for his oil alkyd work "Domini Vaccas and the Angelic Doctor: Holy Cow!"

— Mark Vogel, Lancaster, for an acrylic-on-panel work titled "11/4/2020."

— Daniel Zdilla, Lancaster, for a collage of National Geographic magazine and glue on panel, "An Absurd Solution (Patent No. 269,766)."

Finalists this year were selected from among 1,850 entries from 542 Pennsylvania artists.

Jurors will later choose first- through third-place winners in five categories, painting, photography, craft, sculpture and work on paper. Winners receive cash prizes.

The exhibit opens with an artists' reception Sunday, Sept. 11, and runs through Jan. 15, 2023, at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 North St., Harrisburg.

For more information on the exhibit and future programs scheduled during its run, along with a gallery of images of all the 2022 finalists, visit statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate.