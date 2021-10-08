When it comes to celebrating fall, Lancaster County does it best.

This year, the county has a full slate of fall and harvest season celebrations and events, including apple cider making, pony riding, trunk-or-treat events and more.

Here are 11 fall festivals to go to in October.

Amish Farm & House

Amish Farm & House's fall farm celebration will feature a blacksmith and wood carver, baby goats to cuddle, apple cider milkshakes and other family activities.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Amish Farm & House, 2395 Covered Bridge Drive, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $9 for children ages 6-11, free for children younger than 5 years old | More info

Bright Side Opportunities Center

Bright Side Opportunities Center will host a fall festival featuring vendors, kids activities, food, bingo and more.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 12 to 5 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Memorial Park

Encounter Church will throw a fall harvest party featuring kids activities, pony rides, pumpkin tossing and food.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Memorial Park, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville | Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Aberdeen Acres

This fall festival will feature bluesy band Mama Tried and all proceeds go towards grants and scholarships for the Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club. There will be a silent auction featuring prizes like Barnstormers tickets with a skybox and $500 food voucher, a portrait sitting from artist Lara Koppmann and more.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Aberdeen Acres, 406 Aberdeen Road, Elizabethtown | Hours: 2 to 7 p.m. | Cost: $50 | More info

Terre Hill

Terre Hill's fall festival will feature games, hayrides, food, live music, pumpkin painting and more.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill | Hours: 2 to 8 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Haldeman Mansion

This fall festival is apple-themed, and will feature bobbing for apples, apple desserts of all kinds and apple cider making, as well as tours of the mansion, activities for kids and adults and more.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 10 | Haldeman Mansion, 230 Locust Grove Road, Bainbridge | Hours: 12 to 4 p.m. | Cost: $5 per adult | More info

Friendship Fire & Hose Co.

This Elizabethtown fall festival will have food trucks, vendors and raffles.

More information: Friday, Oct. 15 | Friendship Fire & Hose Co., 171 N. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Ephrata Farm & Art Market

This fall festival will also be a car cruise and trunk-or-treat event. Costumes are encouraged.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 16 | Ephrata Farm & Art Market, 1185 Division Highway, Ephrata | Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cost: $10 for car cruise | More info

Lancashire Hall

Lancashire Hall's fall festival doubles as a free family event and trunk-or-treat event for kids.

More information: Friday, Oct. 22 | Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster | Hours: 4 to 6 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Lititz United Methodist Church

Lititz UMC will host an event with trunk-or-treating, a mini carnival, crafts, and lots of events for kids.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 30 | Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market Street, Lititz | Hours: 12 to 4 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Freedom Life Church

Christiana's Freedom Life Church will host a combination fall festival and trunk-or-treat event, recommended for kids in fifth grade or younger. Registration is encouraged.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 30 | Freedom Life Church, 447 Noble Road, Christiana | Hours: 4 to 5:30 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info