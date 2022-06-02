June is a special month for people in the LGBTQ+ community.

It dates back to 1969 when people in the LGBTQ community, especially queer and transgender women of color, fought back against the police who regularly raided the Stonewall Inn, one of the most prominent gay bars in New York City.

The event sparked demonstrations, celebrations and ways of creating meaningful change. People celebrate their LGBTQ+ pride in June to honor those who came before them, and to serve as a reminder that there's more work to be done.

Lancaster hosted its first public Pride event in 2008 in Buchanan Park.

Since then, Pride month slowly grew to prominence in the county, with this year featuring at least 11 ways to celebrate publicly. The Lancaster City Visitor Center celebrated its LGBTQ+ flag raising Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the events listed below, Our Town Brewery debuted a new beer in collaboration with Lancaster Pride called Pride Parade. It's described as a "raspberry petite IPA," and $1 from each pour will be donated to Lancaster Pride. Select local restaurants and bars will carry the beer in celebration of Pride month.

Here are 11 events to check out if you want to celebrate Pride in Lancaster County.

June 3

- Pop of Color Art, at 50 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city, will host a Pride-themed art gallery for First Friday that will continue to be on display through June 5. All works of art are available to purchase, and a special piece of art called "brave. loved. valid." from artist Jeff Sibbert will be available for auction, with all proceeds from the auction donated to the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition. More info.

June 4

- The Lancaster Barnstormers will host a Pride-themed day starting at 6:30 p.m. The first 1,000 people more than 16 years old will receive a free rainbow drawstring bag from Belco Community Credit Union. There will also be drag performances, and Miss Lancaster Pride will make the first pitch. Tickets are $8. More info.

June 5

- Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition has a new home: The Loop, at 117 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city. The Coalition will host a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony and tea dance party from 4 to 9 p.m. Afro Boricua Cocina will cater the event and DJ Ecliptic will spin tunes. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

June 11

- Lancaster Pride will host a pet parade in Buchanan Park, at 901 Buchanan Ave., from 12 to 1 p.m. Some pets will come home with prizes. Visitors are encouraged to wear pride-themed clothing, if possible. There will be pets from local shelters available for adoption. More info.

June 15

- Lancaster Pride and Keystone Business Alliance are partnering up for a Pride month themed networking mixer at the Burley Bar at 417 W. Grant St. The event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., is free for all Pride vendors and KBA members, or $10 per non-affiliated person. More info.

June 18

- Lancaster Pride returns in full swing this summer. The event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., will feature more than 150 vendors, drag performances, musicians and more. Drag queen Ariel Versace, who was part of season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, will headline the festival. Admission is $5. More info.

- After Lancaster Pride, the Village Nightclub, at 205 N. Christian St., will host a Pride afterparty from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Several drag queens will perform. Admission is $5 with a Pride wristband and $10 without the wristband. There will be chances for a meet-and-greet with Ariel Versace in the VIP room; tickets cost $50. This event is 21+. More info.

June 19

- Lititz Springs Park will host a combination Pride and Juneteenth event from 12 to 8 p.m. There will be art, live music performances, activities for kids and adults alike, a photo booth, informative vendors and more. More info.

June 24

- Escape. On Queen, at 43-45 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city, will host a '70s themed Pride night party from 6 to 9 p.m. This family friendly event will feature music and "a lot more surprises along the way," according to the business' Facebook event page. More info.

- Grab your bike and head to Buchanan Park for a Slow Ride Pride Ride starting at 7 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear Pride-themed clothes, if possible. People of all skill level and age are welcome. There will be giveaways and prizes at the event, too. More info.

June 25

- Lancaster Pride and Lancaster Rec teamed up for an LGBTQ+ affirming pool party at the Conestoga Pines Pool, at 200 Arthur E. Morris Parkway in Lancaster, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This event is family friendly. Admission is $5, and those under 6 years old can swim for free. More info.