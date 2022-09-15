There's a lot of events to visit in Lancaster County this weekend — so much so that we extended our usual guide to include four more events than usual.

If you like community fairs or small-town celebrations, it's a good weekend for you. The Denver and Solanco Fairs are already in full swing, and the Amos Herr Community Festival and Lancaster Airport Community Days will happen this weekend.

The L'Italia Festival, a festival dedicated to Italian culture and food, will debut this weekend.

For those into vintage clothes, there's a yard sale happening in Buchanan Park this Sunday. And, anyone who appreciates music should check out "Amadeus" at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center or listen to jazz at the Conestoga House.

Here are 11 events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

Denver Fair

The Denver Fair kicked off Tuesday, but the fun will continue through Saturday. Some of the things you can expect to see are several new midway acts, a one-man circus show and lots of animals to pet and meet. There will also be live music performances, food, games and rides, among other activities. Check the fair's schedule online for exact times and acts.

More information: Thursday starting at 2 p.m., Friday starting at 10 a.m. and Saturday starting at 11 a.m. | Denver Memorial Park, 801 Main St., Denver | Cost: Free admission | More info

Solanco Fair

The Solanco Fair, which started Wednesday, is one of Lancaster County's only agriculture-based fairs, meaning it doesn't have rides. But it will feature exhibits, food, contests and other activities. Some highlights include tractor pulls, a live performance from The Uptown Band and an adult tricycle contest. Check the fair's online schedule for exact times, locations and activities.

More information: Thursday and Friday starting at 10 a.m. | Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Amadeus'

Award-winning play "Amadeus" tells the story one of one of classical music's biggest rivalries, as composer Antonio Salieri fights to stay relevant while everyone is buzzing about famed composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. | Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata | Cost: $35 | More info

Tailgate Festival

Kitchen Kettle Village will celebrate the start of fall and tailgate season with a party featuring tons of food, a scarecrow competition, live music, kids activities, contests and more. Activities include a bounce house, lawn games, pumpkin bowling, balloon twisting and corn hole, among others.

More information: Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster Balloon Festival and Country Fair

The 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival will kick off Friday afternoon with live music performances, tethered hot air balloon rides, carnival games, hay rides, kids activities, food and more. Saturday will feature much of the same, plus fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday, more than 40 hot air balloons will launch into the air.

More information: Friday starting at 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday starting at 12 p.m. | Lancaster Balloon Rides, 2727 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand | Cost: $20 for adult admission (ages 13 and up) on Friday and Sunday, $30 for adult admission on Saturday. For children ages 5-12, admission is $10 on Friday and Sunday and $15 on Saturday. Children under 5 years old are free. | More info

Jazz on the Lawn

This Friday, kick up your feet at the Conestoga House & Gardens and listen to jazz music from The Standard Quartet. Pre-orders for food from Simply From Scratch have closed, but there will be beer and wine available for purchase on-site. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Friday from 5-8 p.m. | Conestoga House & Gardens, 1608 Marietta Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $20 | More info

Hometown Heroes Festival

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will host its annual Hometown Heroes Festival, highlighting the work done by local first responders including EMS providers, firefighters and police departments. There will be meet-and-greet events, a live performance from Elisha Grant & the Common Ground Band, a parade at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Some proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local fire departments.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: Ranges from $26.95 to $42.95, save a few dollars by ordering tickets online | More info

Community Days

Lancaster Airport will host its annual Community Days celebration this weekend, featuring an airshow, activities for kids, food, helicopter and airplane rides and more.

More information: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz | Cost: Free admission, though parking is $20 per day, cash-only | More info

L'Italia Festival

The Keystone Italian Project and Piccolo Eatery teamed up to debut the L'Italia Festival this weekend at Lititz Springs Park. The Italian festival will feature dancing, cooking demonstrations, food, music, games and more. There will also be a car show and raffles.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Vintage Yard Sale

Redeux Vintage will host a vintage yard sale this weekend, featuring lots of vintage clothes, art, home decor, books, glassware and more. There will also be other vendors in attendance selling their own wares. The event is cash-only, and organizers encourage you to bring your own bags.

More information: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Amos Herr Community Festival

Amos Herr Park will be alive with activity as the 42nd annual Amos Herr Community Festival kicks off Sunday. There will be a car show, vendors, food trucks, tours of the Amos Herr Historical House and Barn, demonstrations from the Lancaster Kennel Club and more.

More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Amos Herr Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville | Cost: Free admission, parking donations encouraged | More info