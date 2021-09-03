Monday is Labor Day, which means that many have an extra day added to their weekend.

There are several events happening in Lancaster County this weekend.

Here are 10 events to check out this weekend, from arts festivals to auctions to concerts.

Long's Park Art Festival

The Long's Park Art Festival will feature 200 juried artists from 23 different states, featuring works of art in all types of media, including pottery, paintings, jewelry and more. The event will go on all weekend.

More information: Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster | Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cost: $12 for one day, $18 for entire weekend | More info

Civil War reenactment

The Civil War re-enactment held annually at Robert Fulton's birthplace in Quarryville returns. The weekend-long event allows visitors to put themselves in the middle of history with accurate costumes, battleground setups, foods and drinks.

More information: Robert Fulton Birthplace Museum & Garden, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville | Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cost: Free but parking is $1 | More info

Hospice & Community Care Auction

This popular auction returns this weekend with auctions for tools, quilts, plants, vacations, sports memorabilia and other finds. All proceeds go toward giving funds to those receiving care from Hospice & Community Care.

More information: Solanco Fairgrounds, 101 Park Ave., Quarryville | Saturday and Monday, starting at 7:30 a.m. | More info

Tanger Outlets Block Party

Tanger Outlets is hosting a sports-themed block party for Labor Day weekend. It will feature local food trucks, games, a bounce house and live music, among other events. Admission is free.

More information: Tanger Outlets, near the playground, Michael Kors and American Eagle | Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. | More info

Phantom Phlea Market

Phantom Power will host its last flea market of the summer. Several local vendors will be there, as well as live entertainment from vinyl DJs. A full bar will be available.

More information: Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | More info

Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show

The annual juried show, in the marketplace between East Petersburg and Manheim, draws vendors who work in paint and photography, jewelry and textiles, wood, ceramics and pen and ink.

More information: Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Sunflower Festival

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will continue its sunflower festival, where guests can pick their own flowers from a vast field of sunflowers and wildflowers. There will also be live music from Steven Courtney, as well as beer from Raney Cellars Brewing Co.

More information: Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Cost: General admission starts at $21 | More info

East Petersburg Blues Festival

The 10th annual Blues Festival will feature several performances from artist like Bluestime, Laura Cheadle, Sweet Leda and more.

More information: East Petersburg Community Park, 5736 Pine St., East Petersburg | Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m. | More info

The Ocean Blue concert

The Hershey-native indie pop band, formed about 35 years ago, returns to Tellus360 in support of their 2019 album, "Kings and Queens/Knaves and Thieves."

At the request of the band, concert-goers must show proof of COVID-19 immunization or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Those who are unvaccinated, but have received a negative COVID-19 test, should wear a mask at the show. Read LNP | LancasterOnline's 2019 interview with frontman David Schelzel here.

More information: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Saturday at 8 p.m. | Cost: $20 | More info

Ice Cream Social and Steel Radiance

The Lititz Historical Foundation is hosting an ice cream social in its Mary Oehme Gardens with a free concert from Steel Radiance, an all-female rock and blues cover band.

More information: Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 E. Main St., Lititz | Sunday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. | More info