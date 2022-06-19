Now that most Lancaster County children are more than a week into summer vacation, we thought parents and caregivers might appreciate a list of 10 playgrounds. They are, after all a perennial won’t-cost-a-cent (other than gas) answer for “What can we do today?” There’s no ranking here. Just consider this a dose of inspiration for play dates, errand stop options or just a change of pace.

We picked five inside Lancaster County and five outside, because especially with today’s gas prices, acceptable playground radiuses are relative. Someone in the Southern End, for example, can get to a creative playground beside the Chesapeake Bay far faster than they can to an impressive playground in Landisville.

In Lancaster County

Amos Herr Dream Park

1700 Nissley Road, Landisville

What you’ll find: Awesomeness. This one is hard to top with its farm-themed structures, climbing ropes, unique spinning features and lengthy zip line. It’s divided into two sections, according to age, with everything fenced in — one way in and out, over a covered bridge.

What to know: The well-maintained federal Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground opened in 2016 after an 11-day, volunteer-led construction effort. There’s a gaga ball pit just outside the fence. So bring a ball if you’re into that dodgeball-esque sport, which is typically played inside a heptagon or octagon.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: An ice cream truck may roll up while you’re there. If not, some regular park moms suggest The Salted Spoon Creamery, which is just up Harrisburg Pike and serves Pine View Dairy ice cream inside a church lobby. Be advised, The Salted Spoon’s summer hours are only on evenings and closed on Sundays.

Long's Park

1441 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster

What you’ll find: Wander for hours among a handful of playgrounds spread throughout this Lancaster city-run park. The biggest is the playground where longstanding wooden mazelike structures once stood. Those were torn down in 2018 and replaced by $776,000 worth of equipment and fencing. You’ll find climbing, spinning, swinging and music-making options.

What to know: Once plentiful shade disappeared with the wood, so bring sunscreen.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: Reel Cinemas Lancaster is just across Harrisburg Pike from Long’s Park. In July, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” hits theaters. The internet is full of park-appropriate Minion-themed snack suggestions if you want to get all Pinterest parent about it.

Muddy Run

172 Bethesda Church Road West (off Route 372), Holtwood

What you’ll find: Muddy Run’s playground equipment isn’t much to write about. You’ve got your basic seesaws, older swings, truck-shaped climbing bars, etc. But it’s relatively easy to go back and forth between dry options and Muddy Run’s whiz-bang splash pad, which opened in 2019. The splash pad is free to use and includes one of those anticipation-inducing contraptions that slowly fills up before soaking kids to the bone.

What to know: Wandering below the bridge near the lower playground isn’t advisable for those who prefer not to see snakes.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: Drive down the hill to Muddy Run’s recently revamped snack bar or to the boat dock where you can rent a canoe, kayak or paddle boat by the hour.

The Tree House Playground

300 W. Orange St., Lititz

What you’ll find: Tree-themed climbing structures and features like a boat with a rocking floor are giving Amos Herr a run for its money. There’s a duel-zip line here — one side with a sit-upon disc, the other with a chair. Wheelchairs can roll right onto a Liberty Swing as well as onto an inclusive spinner (some call it a merry-go-round) that’s flush with the ground.

What to know: Parking is available at The Lititz Church of the Brethren next door. More than 550 volunteers built the playground in September 2020. Thousands of kids have already visited The Tree House, which has more than 6,000 followers on Facebook, says Courtney Richie, chair of the Tree House of Lititz Foundation. “We’ll be over there, and people will be talking about where they’re from,” she says. “People come from Chester County … some are even coming from Maryland.”

Bonus stop that would cost some money: Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery is less than a mile away. Tours of the original bakery include pretzel-rolling practice with play dough. Those are by appointment and can be booked online.

Strasburg Jaycee Park

218 Miller St., Strasburg

What you’ll find: A tall, not-for-the-tiny climbing structure with tube slide is the centerpiece here. It’s supplemented by options like a smaller play structure, swings and a netted spinner on a squishy surface.

What to know: Looking to burn extra energy? Instead of parking at the playground, park off Precision Avenue at the trail entrance to Strasburg Community Park, near Strasburg-Heisler Library. You’ll see the blue slides in the distance as you stroll past the amphitheater, bird houses and wildflowers.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: The Choo Choo Barn is about 1.5 miles away. Fun fact: Two miniature playgrounds grace that train display — one in the park scene near the exit and one in a glass case on the wall. The late Tom Groff sold playground scenes at train shows for extra income when he and his wife first took over the business, says their daughter, Kristi Largoza. “My dad once made a park scene with a playground and sent it to the ‘Ellen’ show for a segment called ‘Viewer Art,’ ” Largoza says. “She featured it but she never said Choo Choo Barn.”

Beyond-the-borders exploration

Cocoa Castle

605 Cocoa Ave., Hershey

What you’ll find: The current playground went up in 2017 as a replacement to an original wooden structure built in the early ’90s. Designers kept some of the peaked roof vibe and replicated some of the original features using more modern components.

What to know: The playground is free to use but is in front of the new, 90,000-square-foot Derry Township Community Center. So brace for some begging because the community center waterslide is visible from the dry playground. People who don’t live in that township can still use the center and pool for a cost. Daily fees and 10-day passes, which aren’t required to be used consecutively, are offered.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: Chances are you won’t be stopping at any playgrounds if you’ve just done Hersheypark. But a stop here does pair nicely with Hershey’s Zoo America, which is about a mile away and can be toured with a ticket separate from one that would get you into the amusement park.

Millard Tydings Memorial Park

352 Commerce St., Havre de Grace, Maryland

What you’ll find: A place to simultaneously watch sailboats and your kids. Set above a northern Chesapeake Bay marina, the playground equipment suits the setting. There’s a sea monster to climb on — a likely nod to a supposed 1960s “Chessie” sighting by a helicopter pilot from nearby Aberdeen Proving Ground. There’s even a climbable version of the 1827 Concord Lighthouse, which sits where the Susquehanna River flows into the bay. You can stroll to the real one along the boardwalk-like Havre de Grace Promenade.

What to know: Heading west toward Havre de Grace, motorists cross the Susquehanna via the Hatem Memorial Bridge on U.S. 40 without paying a toll. You’d have to pay on the return, though. So consider a longer route home through Darlington and over the Conowingo Dam.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: The Promenade Grille near the playground serves ice cream, crab cakes, etc. Stops along the Promenade include a decoy museum, maritime museum and lighthouse keeper’s house. Hours fluctuate so be sure to check websites. The lighthouse itself is open sporadically, but the climb is not advisable for young children.

Nottingham County Park

150 Park Road, Nottingham

What you’ll find: This one is barely over the Lancaster County line, which is why it makes the list. Its three playgrounds are small, but you can walk between two of them via the 1-mile loop fitness trail. (Three if you hop off the trail and up through a parking lot.) Fitness stations have seen better days but can still be fun.

What to know: The park sits on a massive outcropping of serpentine stone and includes former feldspar and serpentine quarries but you’d need to head off the paved fitness trail and onto remote and often rough trails to notice any of that. You will likely that tent caterpillars are hitting hard — a blow to a park that already had its distinctive pitch pine trees decimated in recent years by the Southern Pine bark beetle.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: Pre-pandemic you could have done a Herr’s factory tour. But the nearby snack maker has suspended tours and doesn’t plan to restart them this summer. You can, however, still browse on weekdays in the Herr’s gift shop, which has one of those crank machines that stamps pennies, should your kids collect such things.

Rockfield Park

East Churchville Road and South Shamrock Road, Bel Air, Maryland

What you’ll find: The highlight here is the Chesapeake Sensory Plaza, which opened in 2020 and is supposed to represent the Bay’s watershed. Hand pumps start water flowing into a 70-foot channel in which kids can direct it with gates and flaps. Old-school wooden equipment is nearby.

What to know: Rockfield Park is run by the city of Bel Air while others nearby fall under Harford County’s watch. Example: Annie’s Playground in Fallston, which is farther from Lancaster County but has garnered national press after being built in 2005 in memory of a girl killed by a drunk driver. A newly renovated section of Annie’s intended for ages 2-5 was, following some rain delays, to have opened in recent days if all went according to revised plan. Word of caution: it’s easy to lose visual line-of-site in the often crowded section of Annie’s intended for older kids.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: Rockfield Park is about a mile from a SweetFrog frozen yogurt shop.

South Hills Park

1100 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon

What you’ll find: Two playgrounds. Neither is likely to hold attention for hours, but biking the trail between them is an option as are disc golf and tennis. There’s a sandbox near the larger playground, so bring shovels.

What to know: Using any of the eight pavilions throughout the park is free on weekdays without reservations — although you can reserve one during the week if you want. Reservations (which involve a fee) are required for pavilions on weekends.

Bonus stop that would cost some money: Craving ice cream or shave ice? About 3 miles from the park, a longtime Lebanon establishment once known as Yogey’s has new owners. They rebranded the place as Game Time Fun Center, spruced up its miniature golf course and reopened it this spring as renovations continue.