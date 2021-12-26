In 2021, entertainment was what we made of it.

The year began with waning enthusiasm for all things Zoomable, a post-vaccine scramble for as many live events as possible and then a dip right back again at the end of the year, with 2022 just as much in question as parts of 2020 were. But we did have fun along the way, didn’t we?

Lancaster venues went all in, cramming in shows rescheduled from 2020 along with new events in 2021, to the point where there were times that, if you were to squint, it might even resemble the halcyon days of 2019. New venues such as Mickey’s Black Box and the Lititz Shirt Factory popped up as Lancaster city continues to feel the glaring space left by the Chameleon Club when it closed its Water Street doors in 2020.

Entertainment is inherently a distraction from the “real world,” and when that world is feeling more “real” than ever, it helped to have people there to put smiles on our faces. Whether you’re on this list or not, if you acted, sang, performed, danced, reenacted, or otherwise performed for an audience of one or more in 2021, we salute you.

Below are just a few highlights, in no particular order, from a year of entertainment in Lancaster County, from entertainment reporters Kevin Stairiker and Mickayla Miller.

Kevin's picks

“Marionette Land” premiere at Zoetropolis

2021 was a year of victorious highs and unfortunate lows for the Lancaster Marionette Theatre. Alexander Monelli’s film “Marionette Land,” about owner Robert Brock and his theater, had a packed premiere at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse that ended with a wonderful impromptu a cappella performance by Brock. Sadly, the year also brought the news that the Lancaster landmark has closed its doors for good. “Marionette Land” comes to streaming services in 2022.

Creative Works of Lancaster’s 24 Hour Plays

One of the most fascinating virtual events of the year was the Creative Works of Lancaster’s “24 Hour Plays.” Usually all of the players would gather in person to write, rehearse and perform new short plays in the span of a day, but this year, nearly 40 Lancaster artists managed to create entirely within the space of online video calls. After untold amounts of virtual performances throughout 2020, watching this unfold was a delight.

NRBQ at Phantom Power

If you were one of the 60 or so people that did the smart thing and bought a ticket to see NRBQ at Phantom Power this November, kudos. The band, led by deranged piano genius Terry Adams since the mid-’60s, put on a clinic in the form of an almost three hour, setlist-less set with no warning and charmed the socks off of everyone lucky enough to be there.

The 108 Experience

The return of in-person concerts gave like-minded creators the chance to unite and share stages like never before. Take the 108 Experience in October, hosted by CJ Brown, which brought together musicians and artists such as Laddie Moran, PINK I, Suge, Keisha Finnie, Kaya Hobbs, Sir Dominique Jordan and a whole lot more. There’s no sign yet if it will be an annual event or not, but with how quickly it sold out, signs are pointing towards the affirmative.

Tuck Ryan house show in July

Do you remember the summer of 2021? Of course you do. It was right after the first wave of vaccines came out, and venues of all kinds rushed to triumphantly hold shows again. What I had most missed in the concert vacuum was already a rare beast in Lancaster city – a house show. Tuck Ryan, formerly ubiquitous Lancaster musician who now lives in Philadelphia, held roughly 15 people in his house for a concert in his living room in July featuring Jake Sherman and Ajay. It was a beautiful experience feeling music that close again; here’s to hoping it comes back soon, again.

Mickayla's picks

Boat building at Sickman's Mill

This Music For Everyone fundraiser was an easy favorite. People in teams crafted boats from donated materials to race them down the Pequea Creek at Sickman's Mill. Music For Everyone used the proceeds to help fund its nonprofit organization, which gets music programming to kids in schools. The music and vibes were stellar, and it was a fun, happy competition. And, of course, the best part were the boat names, including Sail Earnhardt Jr. and Neither Form Nor Function.

'Waitress' at Hershey Theatre

Hershey Theatre's showing of the touring Broadway musical "Waitress" was beautiful. It followed the journey of Jenna (Jisel Soleil Ayon), who was in an abusive relationship and was pregnant, despite not wanting to be. Her true passion? Baking pies. "Love Song" singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, and the lyrics were thoughtful and clever. Overall, the musical was engaging and funny (but also downright devastating at times).

Trans-Siberian Orchestra cover at AMT's Christmas Show 'Winter Wonderland'

Musical director and mastermind behind all-things Christmas at American Music Theatre, Andrea McCormick said in an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this year that this show featured what was likely the most-talented cast she has worked with. After seeing the show, it's easy to agree. The best part, arguably, was toward the end when the orchestra started to play their version of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's song "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo." My grandpa, whom I don't often get to see, and my late mom, both love TSO, though I've never had the opportunity to see a performance from the orchestra myself. In a crowded theater in Lancaster, I felt connected to my distant family in a way I wasn't expecting.

Mountain Goats concert

It's still hard to believe that one of the best, most prolific writers in music, John Darnielle, of the Mountain Goats, played in Lancaster of all places. Let alone Tellus360. The sold-out concert was intimate and close -- scary for pandemic times -- but everyone masked up and kept them on throughout the show. Darnielle was just as magical in person as he was through recordings. (Shoutout to Kevin for the introduction to this band; it was life-changing).

Block Party outside Thistle Finch/Burley Bar

Thistle Finch/Burley Bar hosted a block party on Charlotte Street over the summer with music, drinks, food and other activities. The drinks were cheap and the food was good, but there's a more sentimental reason this event is on this list: It's one of the first times that my new partner and I were able to celebrate together as a couple. The air outside was sticky hot, and when a water balloon fight started during a musical performance, the molten-feeling blacktop steamed with glee. It was one of the first events after pandemic restrictions were​ lifted, and one of the first times this year that the city felt like a community again.