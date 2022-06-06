There's a lot of free events Lancaster County this summer for those who know where to look.

Though the biggest and most-known concert series in the county is likely the Long's Park Summer Music Series, there are several other options for free, weekly concerts this summer.

Most of the concerts below are free or donation based. The only things you need to bring are yourself, your family, and perhaps some blankets or chairs.

Here are nine summer music concert series to check out in Lancaster County.

Long's Park Summer Music Series

Where : Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, Lancaster.

: Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, Lancaster. Cost : Free, donations welcomed.

: Free, donations welcomed. What to bring: Blankets or lawn chairs.

Blankets or lawn chairs. Food: Food trucks.

Food trucks. Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates:

- June 12: The Bros. Landreth (folk/alternative)

- June 19: Tony Jackson (country)

- June 26: Con Brio (soul/rock)

- July 3: Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with the U.S. Army Band Pershing's Own (patriotic)

- July 10: Luisito Rosario & Orchestra (salsa)

- July 17: "A Night on Broadway" with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra (show tunes)

- July 24: The Steel Wheels (Americana)

- July 31: Aoife Scott (folk)

- Aug. 7: Vieux Farka Toure (blues)

- Aug. 14: Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Express (cajun)

- Aug. 21: Cherish the Ladies (Celtic)

- Aug. 28: Devon Gilfillian (blues)

Strasburg Concerts in the Park

Where : Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

: Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg. Cost : Free, donations welcomed.

: Free, donations welcomed. What to bring: Blanket or lawn chairs.

Blanket or lawn chairs. Food : Food trucks.

: Food trucks. Time: 6:30 p.m.

Dates:

- June 25: Big Fat Meanies (ska)

- July 9: Rock Around the Clock from Servant Stage ('50s and '60s)

- Aug. 6: Steven Courtney Band of Friends (rock)

- Aug. 20: Fast Lane (country)

Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series

Where : Charles Frey Park, between Finch Jewelers and Carter's in the Shoppes at Belmont plaza.

: Charles Frey Park, between Finch Jewelers and Carter's in the Shoppes at Belmont plaza. Cost : Free.

: Free. What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : Surrounding restaurants.

: Surrounding restaurants. Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Dates:

- June 11: Southbound 66 (southern and classic rock)

- June 18: 3 Hour Tour (yacht rock)

- June 25: Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs (southern/blues)

- July 2: Rampart Street Ramblers (Dixieland)

- July 9: Hoss & Friends (original music/covers of Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, more)

- July 16: Gabe Stillman (blues)

- July 23: Big Boy Brass (brass/funk).

- July 30: D-BO (hip-hop)

- Aug. 6: Big Sky Quartet (folk)

- Aug. 13: Adam Blessing (pop covers)

- Aug. 20: The Late Ambitions (pop covers)

- Aug. 27: Black Ties (Beatles, British rock)

- Sept. 3: Mark DeRose and the Dreadnoughts (roots)

Lancaster Lemonade Concert Series

Where : Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster.

: Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster. Cost : Free.

: Free. What to bring : Nothing.

: Nothing. Food : None, but they will serve lemonade.

: None, but they will serve lemonade. Time: 7 p.m.

Dates:

- June 9: Auscultation Brass: Unmasked and Unafraid! (Brass)

- June 16: Silver, Wood and Ivory in Concert (multi-genre)

- June 23: "Made in America": A Broad Spectrum of Music by American Composers (multi-genre)

- June 30: Amy Banks Quartet (multi-genre)

- July 7: John Darrenkamp and Friends (classic/operatic)

- July 14: 3 Dads and a Lad (a cappella)

- July 21: Rock Around the Clock from Servant Stage ('50s and '60s)

- July 28: Reji Woods Productions Presents... Songs From the Silver Screen (classics)

- Aug. 4: Lancaster British Brass Band (brass)

- Aug. 11: Broadway and More (show tunes)

New Holland Summer Concert Series

Where : New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland.

: New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland. Cost : Free.

: Free. What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : None.

: None. Time: 7 p.m.

Dates:

- July 4: New Holland Concert Band (patriotic)

- July 9: West Chester Swing Kings (big band)

- July 10: Summit Hill Band (gospel/bluegrass)

- July 13: New Holland Swing Band (classic swing)

- July 16: Nomads ('50s rock)

- July 17: Rebekah Leigh (country)

- July 20: The Fabulous Greaseband ('50s)

- July 23: Jeff Crick Jr. (Elvis tribute)

- July 24: John Stevens Polka Band (polka)

- July 27: Adriano (keyboards)

- July 30: The New Individuals ('60s and '70s rock)

- July 31: Rock Around the Clock from Servant Stage ('50s and '60s)

- Aug. 3: Blessings & Fowler (multi-genre)

- Aug. 6: Anna Alexander Trio (jazz/swing)

- Aug. 7: Perfect Harmony (vocals)

- Aug. 10: Conley & Watson (country covers)

- Aug. 13: Mitch and the Mood Swings (rock/soul)

- Aug. 14: Big Big Jazz Band (jazz/swing)

- Aug. 17: Charlie Zahm (Celtic)

- Aug. 20: Conrad Fisher (country/bluegrass)

- Aug. 21: Rizzetta's Tones (Celtic/Americana)

Concerts by the Creek

Where : Grater Park, Cloister Ave., Ephrata.

: Grater Park, Cloister Ave., Ephrata. Cost : Free

: Free What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food: Food trucks.

Food trucks. Time: 6:30 p.m.

Dates:

- June 7: Yam Yam (funk/groove)

- July 5: Dirty Grass Players (new-grass/bluegrass)

- Aug. 16: Start Making Sense (Talking Heads' David Byrne tribute)

2022 Summer Music in the Park

Where : Fuhrman Park, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta.

: Fuhrman Park, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta. Cost : Free.

: Free. What to bring: Blankets or lawn chairs.

Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : Food trucks.

: Food trucks. Time: 6 p.m.

Dates:

- June 12: Thunder Road Rockin' Country (country)

- June 19: Pop Scotch (dance covers)

- June 27: The Kracker Beez (rock)

- July 10: The Bainbridge Band (classic)

- July 17: Working Man's Band ('70s-'90s covers)

- July 24: The Rampart Street Ramblers (jazz)

- July 31: Ghost Light Radio Show ('80s-present covers)

- Aug. 7: 3 Hour Tour (yacht rock)

- Aug. 14: The Fabulous Cheeze Brothers and Sisters (R&B covers)

- Aug. 21: Rohrerstown Band (patriotic)

2022 Huffnagle Park Summer Concerts

Where : Huffnagle Park, 20 Oak Lane, Quarryville.

: Huffnagle Park, 20 Oak Lane, Quarryville. Cost : Free

: Free What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : None.

: None. Time: 7 p.m.

Dates:

- June 11: Crescendo Choir (multi-genre)

- July 16: Part Time Managers (Americana)

- Aug. 13: Summit Hill Bluegrass (bluegrass)

Columbia Animal Shelter Summer Concert Series

Where : Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia.

: Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia. Cost : Pay-what-you-can.

: Pay-what-you-can. What to bring : Chairs.

: Chairs. Food : Beer, wine and food will be available to purchase.

: Beer, wine and food will be available to purchase. Time: 6 p.m.

Dates:

- June 11: The Kracker Beez (rock)

- July 9: Blue Voodoo (classic rock)

- Aug. 13: The Werks (rock)

- Sept. 10: Dillweed (bluegrass)

- Oct. 8: Stu Huggens and the Honkytonk Heroes (country/Americana)

Mount Gretna Cicada Music Festival

Where : Mt. Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna

: Mt. Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna Cost : $30 for June concerts, $20 for Aug. concerts.

: $30 for June concerts, $20 for Aug. concerts. What to bring : Nothing.

: Nothing. Food : Surrounding restaurants.

: Surrounding restaurants. Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates:

- June 17 and 18: The Bronx Wanderers (rock covers)

- Aug. 8: Strange Magic: The ELO Experience (ELO tribute band)

- Aug. 9: Green River (Creedence Clearwater Revival/John Fogerty tribute band)

- Aug. 10: Real Diamond (Neil Diamond tribute band)

- Aug. 11: Dennis Tufano, the Chiclettes and the Happenings (rock)

- Aug. 15: The Lords of 52nd Street (rock band, Billy Joel's backing band from 1976 to 1981)

- Aug. 16: The Sensational Soul Cruisers (multi-genre horn band)