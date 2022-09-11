With temperatures starting to cool off, it’s an ideal time to squeeze in some miniature golf. Here’s a random sampling of 10 courses in and around Lancaster County for inspiration. There are more local courses than this, which is notable given that only 1,006 miniature golf establishments exist in the entire country, according to IBISWorld market research. Some of these will be closing for the season in late October. Fall hours do vary, so be sure to check before heading out.

Boulder's Miniature Golf

312 Primrose Lane, Mountville

The basics: Built in 2000, the owners of nearby Scoops Ice Cream & Grille bought Boulders in 2020. They installed new greens, painted bridges and fixed the waterfall.

Price: Adults, $9; children ages 12 and under, $8; seniors ages 55 and up, $8; second game on the same day is half price; Monday through Thursday before 5 p.m. (except holidays) everyone plays for $7.

Pro tip: Sure, it seems like you pull through a hotel parking lot to get here and it’s near some heavy traffic. But once on the course, it doesn’t feel like it. Views from some greens are decidedly zen, so breathe those in.

Game Time Fun Center

10 S. 22nd St., Lebanon

The basics: This year, the two familiar courses here have new life as new owners spruced up the place formerly known as Yogey’s.

Price: One round: 18 and over, $10; 17 and under; $8. Two rounds: 18 and over, $15; 17 and under $12; children under 5 free with a paying adult.

Pro tip: The North course is the one with the pirate ship. It opened midway through summer. More work on the ship is planned for over the winter.

High Sports Inc. Family Fun Center

727 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz

The basics: Perched on Zion Hill, 30 waterfalls dot this winding, 20-hole landscape.

Price: Adults, $15; seniors and children ages 12 and under, $10; one child under age 5 is free per paid adult.

Pro tip: Parents, prepare yourself for the inevitable request to drive the go-karts that you’ll likely hear and see from the greens. Those cost extra. Kids must be at least 10 to drive and at least 4 to ride with an adult.

Leisure Lanes Safari Mini Golf

3440 Columbia Ave., Lancaster

The basics: Pricing reflects this course’s rather concentrated space situation. Fun twist: some greens are actually purple, red and blue.

Price: Adults, $5; children ages 12 and under, $4.

Pro tip: The lions, penguin, dinosaurs and such that are spread throughout clearly predate selfies, but work well for those nonetheless. Leisure Lanes also has a bentgrass putting course if that’s more your speed.

Lost Treasure Golf

2521 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks

The basics: This is the place with that huge pirate ship that one might imagine is about to sail across Lincoln Highway and seize the Fulton Steamboat Inn.

Price: Ages 13 and up, $10.48 plus tax; ages 5 to 12, $9.53 plus tax; ages 4 and under $3.81 plus tax or free with plastic putter and paying adult. A second round is $6.25, includes tax.

Pro tip: Lost Treasure Golf also has courses in other tourist areas. Some who have visited those expect to see velociraptors at this one. “People ask, ‘Where are the dinosaurs?’ ” general manager Angel Oliveras says. “We have a cave and a pirate ship. No dinosaurs.” Be sure to ask which of the two courses takes you through which if that matters. The maze next to the golf costs extra.

Pelvo's Putt Putt

605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster (Manheim Township)

The basics: You could call this the miniature golf course next to Stoner Grille. Lots of kids likely call it the one with the birdhouse-head people. Dubbed WhoaMan! BirdHouses, the creations scattered around are made by Matthew Kober, who lives nearby and is friends with the folks who run Stoner Commons. Manheim Township originally built this course. Stoner Commons took over operations and rebranded in 2016 and is currently working with the township on course repairs and updates.

Price: Adults, $8; children ages 10 and under; $5; seniors ages 65 and over, $7

Pro tip: This one stays open throughout the year, with limited hours, weather permitting. The water features aren’t on during months when it freezes.

The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf

662 S. Oak St., Manheim

The basics: In 1989, Manheim Borough leased Kauffman’s Park to Kenny Shank, who converted the property into a miniature golf course and restaurant that he called the Caddy Shack. Lisa and Ray Alcala bought the business in 2017 and renamed it.

Price: Adults, $9.50; kids ages 4 to 12, $7.50; kids ages 3 and under, free; seniors golf half price on Tuesdays; kids golf half price on Thursdays; unlimited play all day, $12

Pro tip: This one has a reputation as a challenging course. Check out the Shack’s Facebook page for a video posted in August that shows course record holder Scott Kline demonstrating how he plays each hole.

Timber Falls Mini Golf

452 Limestone Road, Oxford

The basics: Sunsets and seating are standouts at this course, which opened in July. Massive benches are made from Chester County white oak — a perk of Timber Falls’ owners being connected to the hardwood business that golfers can see from its greens.

Price: Adults, $9; children ages 5 to 12 and seniors $7; children ages 4 and under $4

Pro tip: The golf balls here float. (One hole is designed to carry them through water.) So serious miniature golfers will need to make some putting adjustments to accommodate lighter balls.

Village Greens Miniature Golf Course

1444 Village Road, Strasburg

The basics: It’s a Lancaster County institution, having welcomed generations of miniature golfers over the past 50 years. The moving golfer statue is called Oscar, in honor of the founder.

Price: For the shorter Orange course: adults, $10; children ages 12 and under and seniors ages 62 and up, $8. For the Gold course: adults, $12; children and seniors, $10; non-players on both courses $3. A second game the same day is $7 for Orange and $9 for Gold.

Pro tips: Orange is the play if you like the challenge of a swinging door. Gold has a more natural vibe and lots of water. Pay attention on that one to where you can find buckets of extra balls. Unless you’re an excellent golfer, you’ll likely need one.

Waters Edge Mini Golf

230 N. Ronks Road, Bird in Hand

The basics: Expect butterflies. The owners have been working hard to switch to native and pollinator-friendly landscaping and it shows.

Price: For one course: adults, $10; children ages 5 to 12 and seniors ages 65 and up, $8; $4 to play the other course the same day

Pro tips: One course is nature themed. The other one features a covered bridge with Amish scooter and photo backdrop amid an overall nautical vibe. Current course owners Steve and Brenda Horst have embraced the boats that came with the place, even if they don’t fully understand the reason they’re there. “If we ever build another golf course in Lancaster County, it’s going to be nature and farm. We don’t know why no one’s ever done that,” Steve says. “It just seems like water and boats is a theme for mini golf. I’m not sure why.”