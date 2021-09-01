Ten Lancaster County artists have been named finalists in the 54th annual Art of the State exhibit in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission announced Tuesday.

They are: Becky McDonah of Millersville, for a metal sculpture titled "Particulate Protection: A Reliquary for the N95 Mask"; Becky Blosser of Lancaster, a printmaker, for her work "Terra Firma"; Timothy Colyer of Lancaster, for the painting "Four Jars of Summer"; Richard R. Kent of Lancaster, for his photograph "Brook Lawn Farm Orchard, 4X (from Lessons in Recursion)"; Malcolm Corley of Lancaster, for the painting "Three Faces of Malcolm"; Amy Edwards of Lancaster, jewelry, for a necklace titled "Talisman for the Schuylkill Expressway"; Ann DeLaurentis of Lancaster, for the painting "Gold & Violet Pipe Dream"; Kelly Kautz of Lancaster for her painting "Mary's Office"; Barry Steely of Denver, for his painting "We Are Your Neighbors"; and photographer Shelby Wormley of Lancaster, for a photo titled "I AM Somebody."

Several of the finalists were winners and/or finalists at the exhibit in previous years.

The Lancaster County artists are among 104 artists from 31 counties across Pennsylvania to have their artwork chosen as finalists. The juried show received 2,217 entries from 626 artists.

The exhibit will open to the public at the State Museum Sunday, Sept. 28 and run through Jan. 2, 2022. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, award winners will be announced via social media at noon on the exhibit's opening day.

The exhibit is presented by the State Museum and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.