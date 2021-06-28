From its rolling farmlands to its ornately crafted architecture to its downtown skyline — there's a lot of beauty in Lancaster County.

And whether you're a newly fledged Instagram user or professional photographer, the county has a lot of potential to spruce up your photography chops.

These spots were gathered with the help of local lifestyle influencers @harmony_joy and @wildpreciousnow.

Other places were found by using the geotagging feature on Instagram. Geotagging allows an Instagram user to mark their location, and other users can find photos taken in those same locations.

Here are 10 Instagram-worthy locations in Lancaster County.

Lancaster Central Market

The Lancaster Central Market is perhaps one of the county's best-known mainstays. Recently, readers for USA Today ranked it as the fifth-best public market in the United States.

The market has been a prime county destination since the 1730s, according to Discover Lancaster.

Today's Central Market boasts over 60 standholders with goods ranging from fresh produce and local coffee, to booze and spices, to fresh-picked flowers.

More information: 23 N. Market St., Lancaster | Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Website

Chickies Rock Overlook

A half-mile trail is all that separates you from a 100-foot-tall outcropping of quartzite rock that overlooks the Susquehanna River in earnest.

Marietta borough and York County can easily be seen from Chickies Rock.

The landmark is just off Route 30, off the Columbia/Marietta exit.

More information: 880 Chiques Hill Road, Columbia | Map

Wildflower Lookout

Vast green fields are peppered with brightly colored flowers at this Ronks wildflower paradise.

Its four acres of flowers are open to the general public (with an admission fee), but is also available to rent for half-day photoshoots, available in both the morning and evening ($40-60).

Visitors can bring food and water for that Instagram-worthy date photo opportunity.

Note: The best time to go to the lookout is sometime between June and July. Flowers do not bloom all year.

More information: 46 Peach Lane, Ronks | 717-330-5929 | Admission fee: $9 for adults | Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to dusk; closed Sundays | Website

Bronze newspaper man at Steinman Park

It'd be hard to miss the bronze man reading a newspaper right outside Steinman Park in downtown Lancaster.

New Jersey artist J. Seward Johnson Jr. erected the statue in 1981 on a bench overlooking W. King St.

Next to the man's statue are two bronze newspapers: one about the first people to walk on the moon in 1969, and the other about the Three Mile Island meltdown in 1979.

The bronze man is always photogenic no matter the time of year, making him a great solo model or a great photo companion.

More information: 20 W. King St., Lancaster | Available for public viewing/photography

Pinnacle Scenic Overlook Nature Preserve

This nature preserve boasts several miles of hiking trails, but the most breathtaking and photo-worthy part of the experience is viewing the Susquehanna River from its high cliffs and outcroppings.

The Holtwood preserve is close to Kellys Run and Tucquan Glen nature preserves, satisfying any flora and fauna photo needs.

Note: The trails at this nature preserve are considered difficult. Hikers on trail review site Alltrails recommend downloading the map and taking food and water.

More information: 128-66 Pinnacle Rd W, Holtwood | Map | More info

The Exchange

The Exchange is a top-notch Instagram location, according to local influencers @harmony_joy and @wildpreciousnow.

The downtown Lancaster restaurant and cocktail lounge sits atop the Lancaster Marriott hotel on the 12th floor.

The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor dining options, both of which giving a sweeping view of Lancaster city.

Beautiful indoor lighting paves the way for great product shots, whereas outside you can snap beautiful photos of the city at sunset.

More information: 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | 717-207-4096 | Website

Strasburg Rail Road

For those who are fans of history or trains, Strasburg Rail Road is a primetime destination for photo-perfect moments.

The railroad and museum are ideal spots to snap photos of locomotives on a normal day.

On a regular basis, the Strasburg Rail Road will have different trains and events, including a wine and cheese train and the yearly visit of Thomas the Tank Engine.

More information: 301 Gap Road, Ronks | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | More info

Lancaster city murals

Both @harmony_joy and @wildpreciousnow recommend checking out Lancaster city's many murals for an artsy Instagram flair.

Lancaster city has several dozen murals and new ones pop up frequently. Below is a map of murals in Lancaster city, though it should be used as more of a starting point than a definitive guide.

Here are a few other murals to check out in Lancaster city.

Mural photos are great on their own, but also make excellent backdrops for portrait shots.

Lititz Springs Park

Lititz Springs Park is more than just a Fourth of July destination, it's a beautiful park year-round.

Its well-maintained foliage and clean waters make for a beautiful Instagram-worthy location for photographers looking to widen their portfolio with maternity or graduation photos.

The park is also teeming with ducks and other birds, offering a great opportunity to sharpen up your nature photo skills.

More information: 24 N. Broad St., Lititz | Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily | More info

Miniature Horse Farm

Right in Ronks is the Li'l Country Store and Miniature Horse Farm, a gift shop and petting zoo duo for fun family time.

The petting zoo has free admission and features cute farm animals, including mini horses, alpacas and goats.

Kids can ride a miniature horse via saddle or cart for $7, for a low-cost but photo-perfect moment.

More information: 264 Paradise Lane, Ronks | Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | More info