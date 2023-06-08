If you have a blanket or a few lawn chairs laying around, you're already one step closer to seeing more than 75 concerts in Lancaster County for free.

Ten Lancaster County parks and businesses will run music series filled with free concerts featuring both local and national acts. Locations include Long's Park, the Shoppes at Belmont, New Holland Community Park, Huffnagle Park and more.

Most of the concerts are free with no strings attached, though many do accept donations on site. You may want to have some cash on hand, because many venues will have food trucks available for some mid-concert treats.

Here are 10 free concert series to check out in Lancaster County this summer.

Long's Park Summer Music Series

Where : Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, Lancaster.

: Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, Lancaster. Cost : Free, donations welcomed.

: Free, donations welcomed. What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : Food trucks.

: Food trucks. Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates:

- June 11: Las Cafeteras (hip-hop/folk)

- June 18: Kandace Springs Trio (jazz)

- June 25: Popa Chubby (Jimi Hendrix tribute)

- July 2: The U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" (patriotic)

- July 9: Runa (Celtic)

- July 16: Steep Canyon Rangers (bluegrass)

- July 23: Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar (blues/roots)

- July 30: David Wax Museum (folk)

- Aug. 6: Jupiter & Okwess (Congolese/roots/dance)

- Aug. 13: Con Brio (soul/rock)

- Aug. 20: Dale Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones (outlaw country/roots)

- Aug. 27: Lost Bayou Ramblers (Cajun)

Strasburg Concerts in the Park

Where : Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

: Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg. Cost : Free, donations welcomed.

: Free, donations welcomed. What to bring : Blanket or lawn chairs.

: Blanket or lawn chairs. Food : Food trucks.

: Food trucks. Time: 6:30 p.m.

Dates:

- June 24: John Bressler (pianist)

- July 15: Studio Two (Beatles tribute)

- July 29: Tuck Ryan Band (alternative/soul)

- Aug. 12: Flipside (Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band's swing band). The Lancaster Swing Dance club will lead a free, 30-minute dance lesson beforehand.

Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series

Where : Charles Frey Park, between Finch Jewelers and Carter's in the Shoppes at Belmont plaza.

: Charles Frey Park, between Finch Jewelers and Carter's in the Shoppes at Belmont plaza. Cost : Free.

: Free. What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : Surrounding restaurants.

: Surrounding restaurants. Time: 6-10 p.m.

Dates:

- June 10: Red Hill Road (Americana)

- June 17: Tractor Jerry and the Mud Bucket (alternative/country)

- June 24: Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts (roots/soul)

- July 1: Rampart Street Ramblers (roots/Zydeco)

- July 8: Donny Burns & the 3rd Degree (multi-genre)

- July 15: D-Bo (hip-hop)

- July 22: Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs (southern/blues)

- July 29: Los Monstros (Latin/dance fusion)

- Aug. 5: All Weather Band (Americana)

- Aug. 12: Benjamin Vo Blues Band (blues)

- Aug. 19: Cass and the Bailout Crew (country/soul)

- Aug. 26: 3 Hour Tour (yacht rock)

- Sept. 2: The Quiet Riders (Americana/rock)

Bear Mill Estate: Thursdays in June

Where : Bear Mill Estate, 50 Weaver Road, Denver.

: Bear Mill Estate, 50 Weaver Road, Denver. Cost : Free.

: Free. What to bring : Nothing.

: Nothing. Food : Food trucks and drink options.

: Food trucks and drink options. Time: 6-9 p.m.

Dates:

- June 8: Ryan Mayersky (country)

- June 15: Aaron Rucker (Gospel)

- June 22: The Dan Emrey Band (multi-genre)

- June 29: Live Dudes (acoustic covers)

Lancaster Lemonade Concert Series

Where : Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster.

: Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster. Cost : Free. Donations encouraged at intermission.

: Free. Donations encouraged at intermission. What to bring : Nothing.

: Nothing. Food : None, but they will serve lemonade after the concert.

: None, but they will serve lemonade after the concert. Time: 7 p.m.

Dates:

- June 15: Silver, Wood and Ivory: Refreshing Blend of Musical Styles (classical/Broadway/jazz)

- June 22: Wheatland String Trio (strings)

- June 29: Brenten McGee with John Darrenkamp and Grace Milligan (country/gospel)

- July 13: Darrenkamp and Friends, featuring musical artists Christyan Seay, Brenten Megee, Maggie Ricker, Kristin Sims, Amy Yovanovich and John Darrenkamp (variety)

- July 20: Carolyn McLain, Tricia Stoltzfus and Jessica Sheetz (multi-genre)

- July 27: Reji Woods and Friends (multi-genre)

- Aug. 3: Lancaster British Brass Brand (variety)

New Holland Summer Concert Series

Where : New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland.

: New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland. Cost: Free.

Free. What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : None.

: None. Time: 7 p.m.

Dates:

- July 4: New Holland Concert Band (with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)

- July 8: 3 Hour Tour (yacht rock)

- July 9: Swing Street (swing)

- July 12: Charlie Zahm (Celtic/folk)

- July 15: Nomads ('50s/rock)

- July 16: Bobby Law and the Late Show (country/rock)

- July 19: Robbie Lawrence and the Steelworkers Polka Band (polka)

- July 22: Twin Rose Community Band (classical/multi-genre)

- July 23: Nathan Merovich (country)

- July 26: The Fabulous Greaseband (oldies/rock)

- July 29: Cosair Blue/Jazz Orchestra (blues/jazz)

- July 30: Across the Tracks (bluegrass)

- Aug. 2: Nicks in Time (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

- Aug. 5: The New Individuals ('60s/'70s)

- Aug. 6: Then Sings My Soul (Billy Graham-inspired hymns)

- Aug. 9: Conley & Watson (country)

- Aug. 12: Conrad Fisher (country/bluegrass)

- Aug. 13: Blessing & Fowler (pop/rock)

- Aug. 16: Terry G (variety)

- Aug. 19: Mitch and the Mood Swings (rock/soul). This concert runs from 6:30-9 p.m.

Concerts by the Creek

Where : Grater Park, Cloister Ave., Ephrata.

: Grater Park, Cloister Ave., Ephrata. Cost : Free

: Free What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : Food trucks.

: Food trucks. Time: 6:30 p.m.

Dates:

- June 27: Uncle Jake & the 18 Wheel Gang (folk)

- July 11: Shea Quinn's The Band Who Sold The World (David Bowie tribute)

- Aug. 15: The Big Takeover (roots/reggae)

2023 Summer Music in the Park

Where : Fuhrman Park, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta.

: Fuhrman Park, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta. Cost : Free.

: Free. What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : Food trucks.

: Food trucks. Time: 6 p.m.

Dates:

- June 11: Thunder Road Rockin' Country (country)

- June 18: PopScotch (soul/R&B)

- June 25: Kracker Beez ('60s-'80s covers)

- July 9: Sound of Roses (variety)

- July 16: The Nomads ('50s/rock)

- July 23: The Stu Huggins Band (country/rock)

- July 30: Ghost Light Radio Show (variety)

- Aug. 6: 3 Hour Tour (yacht rock)

- Aug. 13: Lowry Blues Band (blues)

- Aug. 20: Rohrerstown Band (patriotic/variety)

Huffnagle Park Concerts

Where : Huffnagle Park, 20 Oak Lane, Quarryville.

: Huffnagle Park, 20 Oak Lane, Quarryville. Cost : Free

: Free What to bring : Blankets or lawn chairs.

: Blankets or lawn chairs. Food : None.

: None. Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Note: In the case of rain, concerts will move to the Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville.

Dates:

- June 17: Ian Carroll & the Patrick Players (classic rock/variety)

- July 1: Temple Avenue Jazz (jazz)

- July 29: Max & Denise (acoustic)

- Aug. 26: Summit Hill Bluegrass (bluegrass)

Columbia Animal Shelter Summer Concert Series

Where : Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia.

: Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia. Cost : Pay-what-you-can (with a few noted exceptions)

: Pay-what-you-can (with a few noted exceptions) What to bring : Chairs.

: Chairs. Food : Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

: Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Time : 6-9 p.m.

: 6-9 p.m. Note: In the case of rain, concerts will go on in the red warehouse across from Columbia Animal Shelter, at 127 S. 9th St. in Columbia.

Dates:

- June 10: Jess Zimmerman Band (country-rock), with Stu Huggens & The Honkytonk Heroes (This concert requires paid admission. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day of).

- July 8: Jake's Rockin' Country Band (country-rock). This concert requires paid admission. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day of)

- Aug. 12: Kracker Beez (party rock)

- Sept. 9: Maxwell Project (funk/soul)

- Oct. 14: Stu Huggens and the Honkytonk Heroes (country/Americana)