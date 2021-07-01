Enjoy Independence Day with fireworks, parades and family-friendly events.

Here’s where you can celebrate Fourth of July in Lancaster County.

Friday, July 2

— Fourth of July in Lititz Springs Park, at 7 p.m. Entertainment with Flamin Dick and the Hot Rods will follow the parade in Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St. Queen of Candles ceremony and an encore performance will follow. Info: lititz4thofjuly.com.

— East Petersburg Independence Day Celebration, 5:30-10:30 p.m. at East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St. Celebrate Independence Day with live performances, a screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and an evening of fireworks. Food trucks will be at this event. Info: lancasterpa.com/event/east-petersburg-independence-day-celebration.

Saturday, July 3

— Fourth of July celebration, 2-10 p.m. at the Star Barn Village, will feature food and homemade ice cream, festivities and fireworks. Tickets are $25 per vehicle, online tickets only (up to eight passengers); $30 at the gate; $40 for large vehicles; $50 at the gate; $100 oversized vehicles; $110 at the gate. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The entrance is at Brittany's Hope, 1160 N. Market St., Elizabethtown. Info and tickets: stonegablesestate.com/event-calendar.

— Mountville fireworks, 8-10:30 p.m. at Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St.

— Fourth of July in Lititz Springs Park, noon at 24 N. Broad St., will be Lititz’s 204th Fourth of July celebration. Event includes the baby parade, music and ends with fireworks. Tickets must be prepurchased. Cost is $15 age 11 and up, $5 ages 3-10 and free for ages under 3. Info: secure.givelively.org/event/lititz-springs-park-inc/2021-lititz-4th-of-july.

— 46th Anniversary Grand Demolition Derby Plus Spectacular Fireworks Display, 7-11 p.m. at Buck Sports Park, 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, will have a “Cash Bash” demolition derby and fireworks display. Admission is adults $15, children (5-12) $6 and under 5 free. Info: buckmotorsports.com/tickets.

— Fireworks Extravaganza, 6-10 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N Prince St., is a free event with live music, craft beer, food, lawn games and more.

— Marietta Fireworks, 9:15 p.m., parking at War Memorial Park on East Walnut Street or Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta. Entertainment and family activities begin at 5 p.m. at the church.

Sunday, July 4

— New Holland fireworks, 7-10 p.m. at New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St.

— Ephrata Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. at Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area, 130 S Academy Dr.