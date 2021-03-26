Easter is Sunday, April 4, which means little ones across Lancaster County will participate in egg hunts in the coming days.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some annual egg hunts have canceled, including the East Cocalico Lions Club Egg Hunt. For others, registration filled quickly, like the Community Egg Hunt at Overlook Community Campus, which takes place Saturday.

As of press time, LNP | LancasterOnline did not hear back from organizers of several local egg hunts. However, we’ll update our listing online as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, hop to it: Here are a few egg hunts happening around the county this Easter season.

LBPD Social Distance Egg Hunt

What: The Lititz Borough Police Department kicked off its second annual social distance egg hunt on Wednesday. Eggs are hidden throughout the borough and are visible from sidewalks and walking areas. Once eggs are found, a parent or guardian should direct message a photo of them with the egg and their name to Lititz Police Department’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Only one entry per child, and all entries must be received by 8 p.m. March 31.

When: Now through March 31. Gift bags will be distributed to winners on April 3 to the first 500 children who enter. Winners will receive a message with details on where to pick up the gift bag.

Cost: Free.

More info: lanc.news/LBPDegghunt.

GEARS Eggstravaganza

What: Youth and adult egg hunt featuring prizes and candy. Face coverings, social distancing and preregistration with participant limitations will be in place. Free photos with the Easter Bunny for registered participants.n When: Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. with half-hour time slots.

Where: Poplar Street Park, Elizabethtown.

Cost: Free for youth; $5 for adults. Extravaganza registration is only open to participating municipalities of GEARS.

Info: getintogears.org/eggstravaganza.

Easter Egg Hunt & Visit with Easter Bunny at Grocery Outlet

What: Parents and children will be greeted at the door. Children will be given a bag and are allowed to collect 10 eggs throughout the store. Once you take an egg, please do not put it back. Eggs will be filled with candy and prizes. Meet and greet, with Easter Bunny, plus photo opportunities.

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Grocery Outlet, 1951 Lincoln Highway East.

Cost: Free; no registration needed.

Info: lanc.news/GOEggHunt.

Easter Bunny Train at Strasburg Rail Road

What: Ride through farmland with the Easter Bunny as your conductor. Boys and girls will be treated with a surprise as the Easter Bunny greets them onboard the train.

When: Friday to Sunday, April 2-4. Boarding times are 15 minutes before departure times.

Where: Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Road, Ronks.

Cost: Varies. Prepurchase online or by phone at 866-725-9666.

Info: strasburgrailroad.com/ride/events/easter-bunny-train

Akron Lions Club Egg Hunt

What: Drive-thru Easter egg hunt.

When: Saturday, April 3, 1 p.m.

Where: 221 N. 11th St., Akron

Cost: Free.

Info: facebook.com/akronlion.

Clipper Magazine Stadium Safer Easter Egg Hunt

What: Children will visit eight different egg stations where they will do an activity and collect an Easter egg. Attendance per time slot will be limited to encourage safety and social distancing. Photo opportunities with Cylo Bunny available.

When: Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Choose time slot when registering.)

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St.

Cost: $8 per child; advanced registration required.

Info: lancasterbarnstormers.com/safe-easter-egg-hunt.

Lancaster Church of the Brethren Egg Hunt

What: A COVID-safe, drop-in Easter egg hunt for children. children and families to walk the church grounds in search of colorful Easter egg posters. Each poster will invite participants to do a different fun activity related to the Easter story. Participants check in when they arrive, and each child will receive a bag of treats before they leave. In case of rain, a modified, drive-thru option will be offered.

When: Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: 1601 Sunset Ave.

Cost: Free.

Info: Contact Jamie Nace, pastor of child and elder ministries, 717-940-1790, jnace77@gmail.com.

Terre Hill Days Egg Hunt

What: Children’s Easter Egg Hunt (for children 10 and under). Face masks must be worn for all participants ages 2 and up. Features thousands of candy- and money-filled eggs. Look out for special prize eggs that contain special prizes.

When: Saturday, April 3, ages 2 and under, 1 p.m.; ages 3-4, 1:30 p.m.; ages 5-7, 2 p.m.; ages 8-10, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill.

Cost: Free.

Info: terrehilldays.com/community-events/easter-egg-hunt.

Terre Hill Days Flashlight Hunt

What: Thousands of eggs will be hidden throughout the Terre Hill Park and will contain candy and tons of special prizes including cash prizes, gift baskets, electronics, food and other goodies. Event for ages 11 and up. Masks or face coverings are required for everyone ages 2 and up while in the pavilion area.

When: Saturday, April 3. Registration starts at 7 p.m., hunt starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Pavilion 1 at Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill.

Cost: $20, registration required.

Info: terrehilldays.com/community-events/easter-egg-hunt.

West Earl Lions Club Egg Hunt

What: Drive-thru Easter egg hunt for children through age 12. Candy- and sticker-filled eggs along with a chocolate rabbit will be in a paper bag. This event will be held rain or shine.

When: Saturday, April 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

Where: West Earl Lions Park, along Route 772 between Brownstown and Talmage.

Cost: Free

Info: westearltwp.org.