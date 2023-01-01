In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee?

Jonathan Larson’s immortal “Seasons of Love” from “Rent” asks the ever-pressing question: “How do you measure a year?”

For me, it has always been, and always will be one thing: music. A good record is the most efficient time machine, because its songs are so ingrained in our lives that we can’t help but to attach memories and feelings to them. And this year, there were a lot of fantastic releases to attach to.

Here are 10 albums that will serve as my time machine to 2022, presented in no particular order. May 2023 be as good to my ears.

“Harry’s House” by Harry Styles.

It was Harry’s year, whether or not you’re ready to admit it — so much so, that I wonder if he’ll ever be able to top “Harry’s House.” It’s a truly perfect pop record without a skip in the bunch, blending ’70s-inspired harmonies a la Fleetwood Mac — one of Styles’ biggest influences — with melodic moments so sugary sweet that Styles’ boy band beginnings peek though, too.

This record came out the day I tried on my wedding dress at the tailor for the first time. I took to “Satellite” so quickly that I had it memorized by the time I got back home. My favorite “Harry’s House” memory, though? A late-night car ride with my mom after we babysat my brother’s kids. After toddler screams and cries, we didn’t need to say much — so we put on “Harry’s House” and sang every word together, regaining our inner calm. Thanks, Harry.

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” by Big Thief.

An album so good, I already dedicated a column to it. But you know what? I’ve only become more fond of this record with time. Big Thief is a critic’s darling, with good reason — their sprawling 2022 release is 20 tracks long without much (if, at all) fat to cut.

When I hear this record, I think of Valentine’s Day weekend, when my now-husband and I walked to Mr. Suit Records to buy it, visited our Rotary Club of Lancaster heart hanging from a lamppost on Prince Street, and continued our walk home to listen to it. I didn’t know at the time that Mr. Suit would close its doors just a few months later, making it all the more a precious memory.

“Quitters” by Christian Lee Hutson.

This album also got its own column, so I’ll keep it brief: Listen if you like Segovia-level guitar picking applied to quiet indie rock with lyrics so good you’ll question why you should ever write anything again.

When I play this one, I’ll think of seeing Hutson play these songs live opening for Bright Eyes. But I’ll also think of the expression on our friends’ faces the first time they hear the (very adult) opening lyrics to “State Bird.” (Listen at your own risk.)

“Renaissance” by Beyoncé.

It’s remarkable to have an artist whose work has soundtracked chapter after chapter of your life. I was 6 when the first Destiny’s Child album dropped, and I turned 30 this year, still grooving to Beyoncé. “Renaissance” is a never-ending party that barely lets the listener catch their breath. Maybe that’s why this record is so good in its true form — on vinyl. Its pressing is of excellent audio quality, and the tracks melt into one another seamlessly.

“Break My Soul” has soothed my heart after a hard day at work. But I’ll more likely think of “Church Girl,” one of the first additions to my bachelorette party playlist. I think that song’s beat could wake me from a Lazarus-level sleep.

“God Save the Animals” by Alex G.

I went to Temple University, and if Alex G was playing a house show, I would be there. Years later, the titular Alex — Giannascoli, that is — has played around the world, had his work praised by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, a song covered by Phoebe Bridgers and performed one excellent NPR Tiny Desk concert. “God Save the Animals” captures both sides of what he does so well — writing damn near perfect songs, like “Runner” and “Miracles,” and allowing himself a healthy amount of meandering as he experiments with different styles.

The hook of “Runner” wins the award for Most Impervious Earworm of 2022. And my husband wins the Most Patient Partner award for hearing me sing it over and over and over.

“Being Funny in a Foreign Language” by The 1975.

I’ve been a fan of The 1975 since their 2013 EP. Almost a decade later, the British pop band is filling stadiums and breaking hearts. Frontman Matty Healy has usurped Styles in terms of viral live performance moments. But frankly, he offers a lot more in the way of interesting antics, from eating raw meat on stage (a commentary on masculinity?) to even kissing an occasional fan (after they give explicit consent and show ID).

This is my record-of-the-moment, so I’m probably making the memories I’ll attach to this one now. It helps me ease into the day during my walk to work and is my go-to driving soundtrack. It’s just an all-around lovely record.

“Crash” by Charli XCX.

Charli is a pop star for the modern era: edgy, hilarious and unabashedly in search of a good time. This album continues her run of excellent releases, and there’s something in the pacing of this one that’s electric. I put it on one afternoon at work when I needed to buckle down and complete a lot of tasks; it powered me through like that concerningly caffeinated lemonade Panera is slinging.

“Muna” by Muna.

“Silk Chiffon,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, has been in my most-played Spotify songs for two years running. So, when the rest of the album finally dropped, I knew I’d bite. “Runner’s High,” “What I Want” and “Anything But Me” prove this band is more than a one-hit wonder. This album’s soundtracked everything for me from getting ready before a night out to Sunday morning gardening. She contains multitudes!

“Wet Leg” by Wet Leg.

Speaking of one-hit wonders, I thought that would be the case with Wet Leg once I heard “Chaise Longue” on WXPN. The duo’s even been suspected as an industry plant. Plant or not, there’s plenty of bangers on their debut record. Few things make me smile as much as the memory of one of my nieces jumping up and down to “Chaise Longue” in a hotel room, though.

“SOS” by SZA.

I’ve barely gotten to know this one, but like the fuzzy sweater you just got for Christmas, I can already tell this will be my friend through a cold, dark winter. SZA’s vocal prowess is no secret, but it’s her ability to sing with conviction that first hooked me on her work. I can feel what she’s feeling just through her impassioned delivery. On “SOS,” she applies that to musical styles that stretch beyond just R&B. I look forward to making memories with this one — even if they’re mostly hiding under a blanket and waiting for spring to arrive.

Jenelle Janci is LNP’s Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.