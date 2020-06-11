LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 3: Traditional English design

Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of a series about the various styles of architecture found throughout Lancaster County.

Although Germanic and Traditional English architectural styles shared parallel timelines during their popularity in Lancaster County from 1710 to 1770, that is where the similarities end.

The austere pragmatism of German tradition contrasts with the lighter and more ornamental features of Traditional English style.

In 1738, Susanna Wright, daughter of one of Lancaster’s earliest settlers, John Wright, selected Traditional English style for the Wright’s Ferry Mansion.

Overlooking the Susquehanna River, this Columbia mansion represents the finest example of this rare style in the county. The most notable architectural characteristic of the two-story, cut stone residence is the long and narrow floor plan — only one room deep.

Unlike the small casement-style windows found in the Germanic style, the Wright Mansion uses generously sized English sash windows with upwards of 24 panes of glass per opening.

The narrow floor plan and large windows assure maximum cross ventilation and daylight for every room.

Other distinguishing features include chimneys at the ends of the rooms rather than in the center, decorative paneled window shutters, Dutch doors with transom windows above and a continuous pent roof running the circumference of the structure.

Unlike the spartan Germanic interiors found at the Christian Herr house and Ephrata Cloister, the Wright’s Ferry Mansion interior exudes sophistication and comfort with richly detailed floor-to-ceiling, wood-paneled walls at the fireplaces, a decorative staircase to the second floor, random-width pine floors and whitewashed plastered walls.

Susanna Wright was very well educated and enjoyed relationships with friends and families from Philadelphia and Germantown.

It was these associations and acquaintances, in addition to the fond memories she held of her first 17 years in Lancashire, England, that undoubtedly influenced the design and personality of her residence.

Interestingly, Wright’s Ferry Mansion is not exclusively English style.

It represents a melding of the Traditional English with certain elements of the more prevalent Germanic style. This is articulated through German side-lapped roof shingles, the pent roof and the distinctive squirrel-tail oven found on the south elevation.

The side-lapped shingles and continuous pent roofs were German innovations designed to protect the structure from the harsh elements. The melding of design features proved to be a good decision by Susanna Wright. The original 282-year-old window sashes remain today.

What is a pent roof?

A short sloping roof projection typically between the first and second floor with the sole purpose of protecting the windows and doors below it. Also called a pent eave, visor roof or skirt.

What is a squirrel tail oven?

The squirrel tail oven has a distinctive raised fin that sits above a white plastered dome, similar to a squirrel’s tail. This colonial-period oven was used for baking bread. A beehive oven is similar, but without the tail.

Are there other examples of Traditional English in the county?

The majority of residential examples are located in the Germantown and Valley Forge area.

However, the Donegal Presbyterian Church, constructed in 1740 and highlighted by a unique gambrel roof, is also considered Traditional English style.

The Wright’s Ferry Mansion is a museum at Second and Cherry streets in

Columbia.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.