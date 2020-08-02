After 14 seasons of the Endless Mountain Music Festival and a lifetime of service to music, Stephen Gunzenhauser was not prepared to simply cancel this summer’s 15th annual event.

While the physical festival is postponed to 2021, Gunzenhauser, the founder and musical director, decided to provide some music in the interim.

“The original idea was that, in postponing, we didn’t want people to forget about us,” Gunzenhauser says over the phone. “But it’s now catapulted into something much bigger.”

The festival, which is based in Wellsboro, Tioga County, has decided to go with a “Netflix binge” model with its collection of recently recorded performances, releasing them all earlier in July.

Beginning this week, Gunzenhauser, who retired earlier this year after 40 years at the helm of Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, will begin spotlighting individuals from the list of nearly two-dozen musicians who were initially going to travel from around the world to perform at the festival.

The Endless Mountain Music Festival performances will come in the form of 25 videos, all free to watch on the festival’s website, endlessmountain.net. Performers range from the traditional Lancaster-area Celtic band Fire in the Glen to a number of chamber musicians from as far away as Israel, France and South Africa.

Performances already have garnered upward of 3,000 views, in comparison to the average crowd of 700 that sees each performance in person. The festival paired with Lancaster’s Triode Media Group to be sure that audio quality was of the highest caliber.

For example, one of the highlights of the festival videos is Aaron Copeland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” as performed by 14 musicians, all recorded piecemeal to a metronome click track.

“We took each individual performance and professionally mixed it, then synchronized it back,” says Peter Scudner, owner of Lancaster company Triode Media Group. “Then we added images of first responders and essential workers, since it’s envisioned as a tribute to them.”

As artistic director, Gunzenhauser can lay claim to bringing a number of world-class musicians to the festival. But according to him, it’s actually his daughter, Marisa, who is responsible for a number of young composers from Hollywood contributing videos.

“My daughter, Marisa, is chief of operations for (Hollywood composer) Bear McCreary, so she was able to secure a lot of composers whether it was by working with them or asking,” Gunzenhauser says.

The composers contributed to a “Scoring the Decades” series, ranging from the 1940s to the current day. Contributors include Jason Akers, who composed for television shows “The Walking Dead” and “Agents of Shield,” and Omer Ben Zwi, who composed music for the film “Happy Death Day” and the video game “God of War.”

While the online aspect of the festival is planned only for this year while large in-person gatherings cannot occur, Gunzenhauser is pleased with the attention the series has already garnered.

“I never anticipated that virtual would become so significant,” Gunzenhauser says. “But I guess with a worldwide pandemic, people are looking for experiences.”

MORE INFO

To see performances from this year’s Endless Mountain Music Festival, visit endlessmountain.net.