Old Leacock summer services end Sunday
Summer services will conclude Sunday during Old Leacock Day, a 79-year-old tradition at Old Leacock Presbyterian Church, Old Leacock Road and the Old Philadelphia Pike.
The service begins at 9:30 a.m. Following the service, a potluck picnic will be held in the church courtyard. Hot dogs will be provided. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share.
LVC hosting interfaith panel discussion
The issue of religious liberty — what it means, what it ensures, what is limited — will be discussed at a panel discussion at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Engle Family Lobby of Frederic K. Miller Chapel at Lebanon Valley College, Annville.
Panelists for the six interfaith dialogues will represent Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism and atheism. Matt Sayers, associate professor of religion, will moderate the dialogue.
The dialogues at Lebanon Valley College are free and open to the public. Call 717-867-6135 or email nsmith@lvc.edu to register.
‘Back to church Sunday’ at Son Light
Son Light Church, 503 Oregon Pike, will celebrate “Back to Church Sunday” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will be followed by a picnic.
For more information, call 717-569-5117.
Dorhauer at Trinity UCC
The Rev. Dr. John Dorhauer, general minister and president of the United Church of Christ, will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg.
Sci-fi, superheroes and faith discussion
Author Andy Walsh, chief science officer at Health Monitoring, a public health software company, will offer a Row House Forum talk on “Victory: After The Endgame, Then What?” at 7 p.m. Friday at The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St. The lecture, Q&A and refreshments with the author will take place in the Square Halo Gallery of The Trust.
Tickets are $10 in advance through Eventbrite; $15 at the door; Row House members get in free. For more information or to reserve seats, visit therowhouse.org.
Songsmith to perform at Emmaus Road Cafe
Lynn and Steve Davis, known as SongSmith, will be at Emmaus Road Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event is free. Emmaus Road Cafe can be contacted at 717-478-3672 or via email at emmausroadcafe@gmail.com.
Public hymn sing in Mount Joy
The Lancaster Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will hold a public hymn sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy. Various members of the Lancaster Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will accompany selected hymns as well as “favorites” requested by the congregation.
There is no cost, and the public is invited to attend.
Ketchum to discuss Psalm 23, recovery
Penn Ketchum, local author, co-owner of Penn Cinema and triathlete, will reflect on Psalm 23, how to find mindfulness in daily life and his journey in recovery at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road. Ketchum started rethinking familiar prayers as a form of meditation during long training runs. As he found new words, he also found new insights.
Cost is $20-$25. Attendees of this event will receive a free copy of his just-published book, “Psalm 23 (in other words).” For more information, contact the Parish Resource Center at 717-299-1113.
Flutist to open St. Peter's concert series
Flutist and piccolo soloist Jocelyn Crosby will open the 2019-20 Musical Arts Concert Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Neffsville. She will be accompanied by Doug Wimer on piano. The concert will showcase classical pieces from the 19th and 20th centuries.
This concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be collected during intermission; 10% will go to the rebuilding of Tanzania’s Busoka Lutheran Church, which was destroyed by an earthquake.
For more information, contact the church office during business hours at 717-569-9211.
Training on fending off church attackers
The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, South Central PA Task Force and Parish Resource Center are hosting “Response to Armed Assailant for Faith Based Organizations,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, 101 Champ Blvd., Manheim.
George Giangi, chairman of business, industry and infrastructure for the South Central PA Task Force, is the presenter. The free training is designed to improve the knowledge of leadership of faith-based organizations and general attendees for response to an armed assailant incident.
To register, contact the Parish Resource Center at 717-299-1113.