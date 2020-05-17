A few years ago, Bethany Smith decided to cut the cord from her cable company and get off the virtual grid. It was a decision that ultimately led to an appreciation for the small things in life.

Like chipmunks — chipmunks driving tiny red cars, to be specific.

When Smith took a break from her screens, she started to spend more time enjoying and absorbing nature. She purchased a camera, and nature became her muse.

After spending more than 35 years working for nonprofits, traveling the globe and spending her energy on causes such as homelessness and the prevention of child sex abuse and human trafficking, Smith decided to slow down a little bit and make some time for self-care.

Smith, now manager of Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery on Prince Street, continues to support causes important to her through her greeting card line, available at her website justbecause.gives. The inspiration for the nature-based project began, well, quite naturally.

“Every morning I had coffee outside (on the patio) and that’s when I started noticing the frogs in the pond,” says Smith, who lived near Landisville at the time. “And this little chipmunk started showing up while I was having my breakfast.”

She decided to see if the chipmunk would enjoy some breakfast, too. So she grabbed a handful of unsalted peanuts.

“I brought a couple up, and just tossed a couple across the patio, and it ate them,” Smith says.

It was the beginning of an unconventional, but mutually beneficial friendship.

“I named her Pearl,” Smith says. “I just started having fun with this.”

Soon Smith, who collected miniatures as a child, decided to arrange elaborate scenes for her new furry friend’s breakfast.

“I had a little plate and put a few peanuts on it, and she ate off that,” Smith says. “Then the next day there was a brick I used as a doorstop and I put that out there with the plate on it and she ate off that, and then the next day I threw a linen napkin over it as a tablecloth and that’s when I started doing the pictures.”

The photos became more elaborate. Eventually, Pearl hopped behind the wheel of a mini red convertible, tickled the ivories of a tiny toy piano, and served up pans of peanuts at a small stove.

“She was just very intuitive,” Smith says. “I can’t take a whole lot of credit. I just put stuff out there and fed her; she seemed to know what to do.”

Soon Pearl even started responding to Smith’s calls.

“I always let her know I was out there and had something for her by calling her,” Smith says. “I would tap a peanut on the glass little table that I had out there and make this (kissing) sound and she would show up.”

Smith spent the summers of 2017 and 2018 photographing Pearl.

“I really missed her while she was in hibernation,” Smith says. “One day I was standing on my patio and I saw a chipmunk, and I wondered if it was her. I called and she came running. I was wearing a long coat that was kind of textured and she ran right up the coat — right up to my face — so I knew it was her and she remembered me.”

Later that summer, while photographing frogs in her pond, she felt some scurrying across her shoes.

“I looked down and it was her with two babies, and they were just all running around my feet,” Smith says. “It was like she introduced them to me. That was the only time that ever happened.”

Smith moved out of the little cottage she was living in outside the city and relocated to northern Maine for more than a year. In Maine, she met a squirrel she named Onyx and another chipmunk she named Opal. She fed chickadees by hand and continued shooting photos of animals.

When she moved back to Lancaster County in September 2019, she settled in the city. One day she mentioned her photography project to her boss at Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, who recommended she make an appointment with a mentor at SCORE — an organization that assists small businesses by connecting them with a mentor.

“He told me at the end of our hour together, ‘I was prepared to tell you this is fun and to keep doing, but don’t expect to actually do anything with it, but I actually think you have something here,’ ” Smith says.

A portion of the proceeds from her cards go to social justice organizations like Hope International, Preemptive Love and International Justice Mission.

Smith has returned to the cottage in Landisville a few times and has seen Pearl. She left some photos of Pearl for the current renter, and he has texted with Pearl updates, too.

“I feel like the quality my life has changed because I made friends with a chipmunk,” Smith says. “You realize how much joy you can get from really simple things.”

