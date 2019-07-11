Painting ‘en plein air’ - in the open air or outside - means different things to different artists.
For some it’s a lesson in discipline. Capturing the light before it changes, or just battling the heat or fatigue while staying the course.
For others, it’s a privilege, an almost spiritual oneness with the landscape.
And for others it’s something in between the two extremes.
But for the rest of us - the ones who are NOT behind the canvas - it’s generally a source of a great deal of interest.
Just what is that artist painting? It’s almost impossible to keep from trying to sneak a peak.
Getting a glimpse of the creative process will be easy in downtown Lancaster Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the second En Plein Air event hosted by Lancaster City Art Galleries & Museums.
The list of galleries hosting an artist painting outdoors is not yet complete, but a walk downtown is sure to lead you to some artists souls willing to brave the heat.
For information, click here.
If you’re more interested in doing than watching, you might want to check out the Plein Air event happening at the Lancaster County Central Park on Saturday morning.
Participants will have a brief introduction to Impressionism, create color wheels and use the park’s natural beauty as inspiration to paint.
That event happens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and reservations are required by Friday noon. Admission is $3. Call 717-295-2055 to register or visit lancastercountyparks.org.