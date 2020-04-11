Eastern Mennonite Missions and Mennonite Central Committee continue to monitor the safety of staff members and volunteers working around the globe.

EMM has workers in 30 countries, and many have chosen to stay in place. In a March 31 email, EMM President Gerry Keener noted that no workers were known to have contracted COVID-19. A spokesman earlier this week repeated that claim.

The Salunga-based organization stated that those who have opted to return home have done so either because they already had planned home leave, lack access to adequate medical care where they are assigned or are concerned about localized violence.

EMM's Executive Council has established a three-person COVID-19 task force to monitor the situation daily.

MCC also has given staff members the option to repatriate if they desire to do so, said Paul Shetler Fast, the organization’s global health coordinator. Speaking by phone from Goshen, Indiana, he said MCC is not suspending or ending staff assignments at this time. But roughly 50 participants, mostly from MCC's young adult programs — Seed, Serving and Learning Together and Young Anabaptist Mennonite Exchange Network — have chosen to end their assignments and return home early. He said a decision has not yet been made about whether to staff the young adult programs next year.

Most staff members overseas, he said, are telecommuting. Employees whose work has been disrupted by the virus have been given paid leave.

‘Ahead of the curve’

Fast said the organization, which operates in 50 countries, has been proactive since first learning about the coronavirus on Dec. 31.

“That’s one place where MCC was far ahead of the curve,” he said. “We started implementing social distancing, increased hygiene, reduced group activities … way before governments around the world were suggesting it. That’s part of the reason we are very confident in our staff safety.”

Fast said the principles employed by MCC’s WASH program — ongoing water, sanitation and hygiene, health and food programs — are designed to address the threats posed by epidemics such as typhoid, cholera, Ebola and now COVID-19.

“We're taking those preventive steps,” he said. “In the U.S. and Canada and Europe, you can count on the public health authorities to be giving good local guidance, but in many places around the world, we can't wait for the government to be giving that kind of guidance.”

Because of that, he said, “The real hope for most of the world is in prevention, and that is most effective when you do it early. That’s why MCC was so aggressive.”

While MCC material resources centers, including one in Ephrata, are closed to volunteers who sew and prepare hygiene kits and other items for shipping overseas, Fast said the organization continues to make shipments. MCC has a three-month supply of kits and comforters ready to be sent and a year’s worth of canned meat for MCC’s partners.

J Ron Byler, executive director of MCC U.S., said in a news release that the coronavirus demonstrates “how all of us across the broad MCC community and around the world are interconnected beyond our ethnicity, faith, location and nationality. Despite the challenge of needing to come together when we are not physically able to do so, our commitment to face this crisis together remains strong.”

MCC is advocating with Canadian and U.S. governments to increase their assistance to people internationally who have been displaced from their homes, and calling on people of faith to encourage their legislators in this.

Additionally, the MCC U.S. Washington office is encouraging people to ask legislators to halt deportations of immigrants and to provide hygiene supplies for incarcerated people and compassionate release for the elderly.

