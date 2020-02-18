This coming weekend, high school students from throughout central Pennsylvania and beyond will come together for the sake of video games.

The Emerald Foundation will be hosting its February Esports Extravaganza tournament on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, with students competing in the games "League of Legends" and "Overwatch."

The competing schools include Penn Manor High School, Ephrata High School, Manheim Township High School, Lancaster Catholic High School, Achievement House Charter School, Bishop McDevitt High School, Conestoga Valley High School, Conrad Weiser High School, Stone Independence School and La Academia: The Partnership Charter School.

The competition will be held in conjunction with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation, or NASEF. Last year, Emerald Foundation was granted $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to promote esports and STEM education efforts.

In other local esports news, the Harrisburg University Storm esports team won its second straight PA Cup at this past weekend's 2020 Esports State Championship, which took place live in Harrisburg at Club XL. The team won both the "League of Legends" and "Overwatch" competitions.