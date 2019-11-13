In fall 2018, Elton John kicked off his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at Allentown's PPL Center.

The tour is deemed John's last ever, and now Central Pennsylvania fans will get one last chance to see the celebrated star.

John will perform at Hershey's Giant Center on April 20, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. For the first day on sale, tickets will be available exclusively at ticketmaster.com.

The Hershey date is one of 24 new concerts added to the previously sold-out tour. The newly announced dates complete John's second year of the three-year tour.

Rolling Stone called John's latest production "the most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show he's ever attempted."

John last performed in Hershey in September 2016. Read LNP's review of that performance here.

While John is wrapping up his time as a touring artist, his place in the zeitgeist has perhaps never been more prominent. The major motion picture "Rocketman," a biography of John, came out in May. And just last month, he released the memoir "Me," which was No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

For more information about John's Hershey show, visit hersheyentertainment.com.