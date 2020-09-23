Elton John's show at the Giant Center in Hershey, originally scheduled for this past April and postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled to April 13, 2022.

The gig is part of John's rescheduled "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, the North American leg of which kicks off in New Orleans Jan. 19, 2022.

"Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly, and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances," a Wednesday news release said. That statement is also on the Ticketmaster site where tickets for the tour are on sale.

It was announced last November that John would perform hits from his 50-year career at the Giant Center April 20 of this year, and tickets went on sale. When the pandemic shutdowns began in March, many of the tour's shows — both in America and abroad — had to be postponed.

There are still some seats available for the Hershey concert. For more information on the rescheduled concert, visit bit.ly/HersheyEltonJohn2022. There's information on that page for those who can't make the new date and want to request a refund.

To see what seats are still available — the least expensive of which is $175 plus fees — visit Ticketmaster online at bit.ly/EltonHersheyTicketmaster. Any tickets left will also be available through the Hershey box office.

More information about Hershey concerts is available at HersheyEntertainment.com.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles