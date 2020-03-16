A slew of musicians have canceled tours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Elton John, who posted a message on his website Monday that he will postpone a stretch of "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour dates.

Shows scheduled from March 26 through May 2 will now be rescheduled in 2021. That includes an April 20 date scheduled at Hershey's Giant Center.

The May 22 through July 8 performances will remain as scheduled, the announcement reads.

Ticket holders will receive information shortly, the notice says, and all tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.

"This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," the message reads.

Earlier this year, John canceled shows in New Zealand after contracting pneumonia.

For more information, see the complete post on eltonjohn.com.

