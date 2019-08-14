Forget the heat. Fair season has arrived in Lancaster County. Can fall be far behind?
Elizabethtown paves the way for fair season with the opening of the Elizabethtown Fair Monday. It runs through Saturday, Aug. 24.
With its large carnival midway, plus a huge array of traditional agricultural displays, the area’s first fair of the season really does provide something for everyone.
In addition to the highlighting the area’s agriculture, the fair features competitions, demonstrations and special events, and nightly live music concerts.
A quick glance at some of the more unusual attractions or events include chess tournaments for both kids and adults, egg and spoon races (for kids), youth and adult skid loader rodeos, a hay bale throwing contest, and even a frog jumping contest!
And of course, there’s the food - a wonderful array of what you’ve come to expect at a local fair, with perhaps a few surprises.
It all culminates with a Saturday night fireworks finale.
The fair is open Monday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. It takes place at the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St.
No pets or firearms will be permitted on the grounds.
For more information on the fair, visit etownfair.org.