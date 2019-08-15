Lancaster County’s fairs begin Monday when the Elizabethtown Fair opens.
Organizers for the 46th annual fair pride themselves with having something for all ages. There’s a baby photo contest, a pie-eating contest and a three-legged race for kids plus contests for adults like a hay bale toss and a senior king and queen competition.
“We have a great variety: entertainment, agriculture, a carnival and good food,” says Sally Nolt, fair secretary.
One thing missing will be the fair’s dairy beef auction. Dairy cattle will still be at the fair but for show only because a sponsor couldn’t be found, Nolt says.
The fair will also not have a pet show due to lack of interest.
However, there will be plenty of animals exhibited throughout the week plus animals in the popular petting zoo.
Read on for more about the fair:
Elizabethtown Fair
When: Aug. 19-24.
Hours: Monday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Fairgrounds at 900 E. High St.
Started: The Jaycees had a community picnic, which led to the first fair in 1973.
Details: Agricultural fair with judged exhibits, commercial exhibits, contests, food, rides, entertainment, livestock shows and a daily petting zoo (open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Monday, Aug. 19, the fair queen competition is at 6 p.m. Skid loader rodeos are Tuesday, Aug. 20 (youth at 6 p.m. and adult at 7 p.m.). Fleece-to-shawl demo is Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. A celebrity milking contest is Friday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. Fireworks are Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10:45 p.m.
New this year: Dairy beef will be for show only and will not be sold. A cornhole tournament for youth ages 12-17 is new. There will be a native American culture display (Wednesday, Aug. 21; Thursday, Aug. 22 and Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.) plus native American drumming, flute and hoop dancing (Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.) Farmer for a Day will have extended hours: Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.) The pet show has been canceled due to low participation.
Cost: Entry to the fair is free. Parking is $5 and can be found at the Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, Bear Creek Elementary, Elizabethtown High School, East High Elementary with proceeds going to local charities. Free parking is at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Entertainment highlights: A tribute to veterans with Dan and Galla performs Monday, Aug. 19 at 5:15 p.m. and Pleasant Passage (southern gospel) is at 7:30 p.m. Aaron Kelly (country) performs Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Fabulous Greaseband performs Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Food not to miss: Rhino fries covered in cheese and bacon from T.J. Rockwell’s and barbeque from Harvey's BBQ are popular.
Fun fact: Anyone 62 or older can register for the senior king and queen on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The winners each get a $100 prize.
Information: etownfair.org or 717-367-0508
Fair schedule
Sunday, Aug. 18
3 p.m. - Rabbit show
Monday, Aug. 19
9 a.m. - Market goat show
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Petting zoo
1 p.m. - Market lamb show
2 p.m. - Rides open.
5-9 p.m. - Farmer for a day
5:15 p.m. - A tribute to veterans with Dan & Galla (Kiwanis Stage)
6 p.m. - Fair queen competition (Kiwanis Stage)
6 p.m. - Swine show
6 p.m. - Ride for one price is $20 from 6-11 p.m.
6:45 p.m. - Opening ceremony
7 p.m. - Three-legged race for children
7:30 p.m. - Pleasant Passage (Southern gospel, stage 2)
8:15 p.m. – Jess Zimmerman Band (Kiwanis Stage)
Tuesday, Aug. 20
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Competitive exhibit area closed for judging.
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Petting zoo
10 a.m. - Beef show (Breeding, market, dairy)
10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. - Farmer for a day
1 p.m. - Sack race for children
2 p.m. - Rides open. Ride for one price is $15 from 2-6 p.m.
5 p.m. - Exhibits open in Church Fellowship Hall.
6 p.m. - Mock rabbit show (petting zoo)
6 p.m. - Youth skid loader rodeo (horse arena)
6:30 p.m. - Talent show (Kiwanis Stage)
7 p.m. - Adult skid loader rodeo (horse arena)
7 p.m. - Egg and spoon race for children
7:30 p.m. - Baked goods auction (stage 2)
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Senior citizen’s day
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Petting zoo
10-11:30 a.m. - Registration for Senior King and Queen
10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. - Farmer for a day
11 a.m. - Glenn Miller The Big One Man Band (stage 2)
11:45 a.m. - Senior king and queen announced (stage 2)
1 p.m. - Egg and spoon race for children
2 p.m. - Rides open. Ride for one price is $15 from 2-6 p.m.
5 p.m. - Fleece to shawl demo (petting zoo)
5 p.m. - Supreme champion market
5:30 p.m. - Sale of champions
6 p.m. - Child chess tournament (Myer Hall)
6 p.m. - Native American drumming, flute and hoop dancing (stage 2 area)
6 p.m. - Native American culture display (stage 2 area)
6:30 p.m. - Josh Squared Band (Kiwanis Stage)
7 p.m. - Juggler Chris Ivey (behind office)
7 p.m. - Sack race for children
8 p.m. - The Uptown Band (Kiwanis Stage)
8 p.m. – Aaron Kelly (country) (Kiwanis Stage)
Thursday, August 22
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Petting zoo
10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. - Farmer for a day
Noon - Breeding and pygmy goat show
1 p.m. - Pie-eating contest for children
2 p.m. - Rides open. Ride for one price is $15 from 2-6 p.m.
4 p.m. - Breeding sheep show
5 p.m. - Angora rabbit spinning/weaving demo (petting zoo)
6 p.m. - Corn hole tournament (behind office)
6 p.m. - Youth chess tournament (Myer Hall)
6:30 p.m. - Elvis tribute featuring Jeff Krick, Jr. (Kiwanis Stage)
7 p.m. - Mini hay bale toss for children
7:30 p.m. - Tractor games (horse arena)
7:30 p.m. - Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods (oldies band) (Kiwanis Stage)
8:30 p.m. - Elvis tribute featuring Jeff Krick, Jr. (stage 2)
Friday, Aug. 23
8 a.m. - Dairy show
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Petting zoo
10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. - Farmer for a day
2 p.m. - Rides Open. Ride for one price is $15 from 2-6 p.m.
4 p.m. - Celebrity milking contest (show ring)
6 p.m. - Pedal power tractor pull
6 p.m. - Adult chess tournament (Myer Hall)
6 p.m. - Native American culture display and crafts (stage 2 area)
7 p.m. - Fair auction (stage 2)
7 p.m. - Sheep herding demo (horse arena)
7 p.m. - Fighting dragons martial arts demo
7:30 p.m. - Nomad (country band) (Kiwanis Stage)
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. - Horseshoe pitch
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Petting zoo
10:30 a.m. - Rabbit hopping demo (petting zoo)
11 a.m. - Creative art for kids (stage 2)
Noon - Rides open. Ride for one price is $18 from noon-5 p.m.
Noon-9 p.m. - Farmer for a day
2 p.m. - Hay bale throwing contest
3 p.m. - Buck shot tournament (stage 2)
4:30 p.m. - Frog jumping contest
5 p.m. Competitive exhibits close.
7 p.m. - Mike Bishop, comedy hypnotist (stage 2)
7 p.m. - Fighting Dragons martial arts demo
7:30 p.m. – The Fabulous Greaseband (Kiwanis Stage)
9 p.m. - Mike Bishop, comedy hypnotist (stage 2)
9 p.m. - Winners of baby photo and pet photo contests announced.
10:45 p.m. - Fireworks